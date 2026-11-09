Why Blythe Hart From 9-1-1: Nashville Looks So Familiar

While "9-1-1: Nashville" fans know Blythe Hart as part of a family of first responders, the actress playing her previously portrayed a pediatric surgeon in another TV universe. Before Jessica Capshaw joined the "9-1-1: Nashville" TV series, many viewers knew her as Dr. Arizona Robbins on "Grey's Anatomy." She played the character for years on Shonda Rhimes' iconic medical drama. You may also recognize Capshaw from her many other TV roles, including appearances on "Tell Me Lies," "The L Word," and "Bones."

Capshaw has also acted in several high-profile films, most notably the 2002 film "Minority Report." She played Evanna, a Precrime Division pilot and tactical support officer who appears in the film's opening sequence alongside John Anderton (Tom Cruise). Other film credits include 2001's "Valentine" and 2020's "Holidate."

Beyond her acting roles, Capshaw also has family ties to the industry. She is the daughter of actress Kate Capshaw, who eventually married prolific film director and producer Steven Spielberg when Jessica was 15 years old.