Why Blythe Hart From 9-1-1: Nashville Looks So Familiar
While "9-1-1: Nashville" fans know Blythe Hart as part of a family of first responders, the actress playing her previously portrayed a pediatric surgeon in another TV universe. Before Jessica Capshaw joined the "9-1-1: Nashville" TV series, many viewers knew her as Dr. Arizona Robbins on "Grey's Anatomy." She played the character for years on Shonda Rhimes' iconic medical drama. You may also recognize Capshaw from her many other TV roles, including appearances on "Tell Me Lies," "The L Word," and "Bones."
Capshaw has also acted in several high-profile films, most notably the 2002 film "Minority Report." She played Evanna, a Precrime Division pilot and tactical support officer who appears in the film's opening sequence alongside John Anderton (Tom Cruise). Other film credits include 2001's "Valentine" and 2020's "Holidate."
Beyond her acting roles, Capshaw also has family ties to the industry. She is the daughter of actress Kate Capshaw, who eventually married prolific film director and producer Steven Spielberg when Jessica was 15 years old.
Jessica Capshaw sees a similar warmth in Arizona and Blythe
Although Arizona Robbins on "Grey's Anatomy" and Blythe Hart on "9-1-1: Nashville" may seem very different, Jessica Capshaw believes both characters bring warmth to otherwise serious environments. She discussed their similarities in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Capshaw recalled joining "Grey's Anatomy" after Cristina (Sandra Oh) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) had established the show's "dark and twisty" tone. She felt the series was ready for something different with Arizona. "That lightness and brightness came in a way that worked for that time," she explained. Capshaw then connected that quality to her role as Blythe on "9-1-1: Nashville."
"I think Blythe has a lightness about her that might come from her privilege. Believe you me, we're going to find out a lot of things that are very heavy, but she tries to bring the light and warmth to the situation," said Capshaw. "So that is definitely something I see as a common thread between the characters."
Viewers can see more of Blythe in "9-1-1: Nashville," Season 2, which is now airing on ABC.