Casting News: 9-1-1: Nashville Adds Camryn Manheim, Taraji P. Henson's Prime Video Drama, And More

"9-1-1: Nashville" made the call, and Camryn Manheim answered.

The Emmy-winning actress has signed on to join the Season 2 cast of the ABC drama in a major recurring role, Deadline reports. She will play Dr. Marcia Zellner, "a brilliant, emotionally complex clinical therapist and crisis manager who joins the call center to support the dispatchers as they deal with the mysterious Pharaoh killer terrorizing Nashville with his Biblical Plagues."

There's a twist, though: Manheim's character "harbors a dark grudge and is far more twisted and conniving than anyone can possibly imagine." (Uh-oh... could she be the killer?)

"9-1-1: Nashville" — starring Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and LeAnn Rimes — returned for Season 2 on ABC earlier this month, with Ryan Phillippe joining the cast as homicide detective Rogue Kelly. (Check out our post-premiere Q&A with O'Donnell and Phillippe.)

Manheim is a TV veteran who won an Emmy in 1998 for playing attorney Ellenor Frutt on ABC's "The Practice." She recently played NYPD lieutenant Kate Dixon on NBC's "Law & Order" for three seasons. Her other TV credits include "Ghost Whisperer," "Stumptown," and "Person of Interest."