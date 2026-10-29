Casting News: 9-1-1: Nashville Adds Camryn Manheim, Taraji P. Henson's Prime Video Drama, And More
"9-1-1: Nashville" made the call, and Camryn Manheim answered.
The Emmy-winning actress has signed on to join the Season 2 cast of the ABC drama in a major recurring role, Deadline reports. She will play Dr. Marcia Zellner, "a brilliant, emotionally complex clinical therapist and crisis manager who joins the call center to support the dispatchers as they deal with the mysterious Pharaoh killer terrorizing Nashville with his Biblical Plagues."
There's a twist, though: Manheim's character "harbors a dark grudge and is far more twisted and conniving than anyone can possibly imagine." (Uh-oh... could she be the killer?)
"9-1-1: Nashville" — starring Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and LeAnn Rimes — returned for Season 2 on ABC earlier this month, with Ryan Phillippe joining the cast as homicide detective Rogue Kelly. (Check out our post-premiere Q&A with O'Donnell and Phillippe.)
Manheim is a TV veteran who won an Emmy in 1998 for playing attorney Ellenor Frutt on ABC's "The Practice." She recently played NYPD lieutenant Kate Dixon on NBC's "Law & Order" for three seasons. Her other TV credits include "Ghost Whisperer," "Stumptown," and "Person of Interest."
In other casting news...
- Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") will star in "Whiskey Matriarch," a drama series in the works at Prime Video, per Deadline. Alesia Dangerfield ("The Game") will pen the series and serve as an executive producer along with Henson.
- Alfred Molina ("The Boroughs") and Selton Mello ("I'm Still Here") will join Viola Davis and Sam Heughan in the cast of Paramount+'s "Ascent." Molina will play Sebastian, "the formidable head of Ascent Ventures," while Mello will play Leonardo, "a charismatic business titan."
- Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") will host the 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards, airing Sunday, January 3 at 7 p.m. on both E! and USA Network.
- Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV series "Ascension," starring Caitríona Balfe, has added three to its cast, Deadline reports: Amanda Plummer ("Star Trek: Picard"), Christopher Chung ("Slow Horses"), and T'Nia Miller ("VisionQuest").
- Prime Video's "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone," starring Penn Badgley, has added eight series regulars to its cast, according to Deadline, including Patricia Clarkson ("Ransom Canyon"), Elizabeth Marvel ("Presumed Innocent"), Sean Astin ("The Conners"), and Annaleigh Ashford ("Happy Face").