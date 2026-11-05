5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Black Doves

The Netflix series "Black Doves" is a thrill for Keira Knightley fans, who got to see the British actor trade her corsets for guns in a thoroughly modern spy series. Knightley plays Helen, a spy working for a private intelligence company. As part of a deep cover operation, she's married to the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Defence (Andrew Buchan) — but when her lover is murdered, things start to unravel. Thankfully, her best friend, retired assassin Sam (Ben Whishaw), comes to the rescue.

One of the best British spy shows on TV, Season 2 of "Black Doves" is out on Netflix now, and there's a good chance that some of you will plow through those new episodes pretty quickly. In that case, you might need a new series to dig into. Luckily, we've compiled this handy list of five shows that you're almost guaranteed to enjoy if "Black Doves" is your jam.