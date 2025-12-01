The 20 Best TV Shows Streaming On Peacock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Launching in July 2020, Peacock has steadily built up its own library of shows and movies for subscribers to stream. Since its debut, the streaming service has garnered more than 41 million subscribers worldwide and boasts several popular and critically acclaimed favorites in its catalog. This includes a growing amount of Peacock-produced original programming on the platform, spanning virtually every major genre. If you haven't considered subscribing to Peacock yet, you're missing out on some solid projects.

In the years since its launch, Peacock has accrued quite the library, but fortunately, we're here to help steer you to your next binge on the platform. While we'll certainly cite some of the biggest Peacock originals, we're also highlighting the tried-and-true timeless favorites available to watch on the streaming service. Here are the 20 best TV shows currently streaming on Peacock, ready to become your next television obsession.