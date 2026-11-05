Marshals Season 2 Will Explore Kayce Dutton And Andrea Cruz's Growing Feelings, Ash Santos Teases

Kayce Dutton and Andrea Cruz's relationship looks set to take a romantic turn in the "Yellowstone" spin-off series "Marshals." Ash Santos, who plays Andrea, dished all about the potential couple's evolving feelings while speaking with Us Weekly. "There's little hints [about them] that are put in the script now with the writing," Santos said, adding, "There's something that the both of them go through and it really makes them start questioning how they even feel."

Season 2 of "Marshals" has already seen Andrea make an emotional confession to Kayce after her near-death experience. According to Santos, Andrea sees Kayce as someone she can be open with because of their similar experiences. "He is the only person that she truly lets in to what she's learning about her father because she knows he's the only one that can relate because he's gone through the same thing with John Dutton," she explained.

Santos also teased a future scene that will delight supporters of the Kayce/Andrea ship involving the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan skyline, and water. Fans are already feeling the shifting tides, and it seems that many are supportive of the ship. On Reddit, one fan expressed their elation, writing, "Yay! Let the slow burn romance of Kayce and Andrea commence." Another Redditor went as far as giving the potential couple a name: KayDrea.