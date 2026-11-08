What Happened To The Brady Bunch's Cousin Oliver Actor?

Robbie Rist played one of the most infamous late-addition characters in television history, Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." Introduced in the ABC sitcom's fifth season, Oliver was an attempt to boost ratings by bringing a new cute kid into the mix since the original child actors were growing up. It didn't save the show, which was canceled after that season. Rist's career didn't end, however, and he went on to become a prolific voice actor, even voicing a Ninja Turtle.

Rist was just nine years old when he played Oliver on "The Brady Bunch" in 1974. Despite being remembered as one of TV's biggest "jump the shark" moments, Oliver appeared in only six episodes. Rist landed another regular acting gig that same year when he starred in the NBC drama "Lucas Tanner," and he continued appearing on TV throughout the decade in shows like "The Bionic Woman," "Big John, Little John," and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

In the '80s, he had one-off live-action roles in shows like "Knight Rider" and "The Love Boat," but it was the 1984 Saturday morning cartoon "Kidd Video" that marked the next stage of his career. Rist voiced a teenager who was transported to an animated, music video-esque world. In the '90s, audiences could hear Rist all over the place.