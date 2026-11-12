5 Celebrities You Forgot Guest Starred On Married... With Children

The late TV legend Eric Dane, who died in 2026 aged just 56 from complications related to ALS, appeared in several big shows during his career. One of his first television roles was a guest spot in the 1995 "Married... with Children" episode "Radio Free Trumaine" which was supposed to function as a backdoor pilot for a college-themed spin-off series starring Dane and Andrew Kavovit alongside David Faustino's Bud Bundy.

The Season 9 episode follows Trumaine University students Oliver and Mark (Dane and Kavovit) who find themselves expelled by the dean of the college, former Bundy neighbor Steve Rhoades (David Garrison), after they claim that he got his new job through blackmail. Rhoades' ex-wife Marcy (Amanda Bearse) was also in the mix and would have featured in the spin-off had it been greenlit, but that never came to pass.

It's not a particularly well-liked episode (as its 6.8 IMDb rating proves) and the general consensus among fans is that they were right not to proceed with the planned spin-off. "Honestly, I don't know where they would go with this show. The plot didn't seem to have anything to build on from the first episode," one Redditor wrote, with another saying, "It would have lasted 4 weeks."