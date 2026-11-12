Quote Of The Day By Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane: 'Billie, I'm So Sorry. I'm So Very Sorry That I...'

Forever our McSteamy, Eric Dane's death earlier this year was felt by many "Grey's Anatomy" fans, who had already mourned his character's death years prior. The actor played Dr. Mark Sloan for six seasons of the ABC medical drama, and his exit from the show in Season 9 was devastating.

Although Dane is best known for playing the plastic surgeon in the Shonda Rhimes series, he also had a memorable recurring role in "Charmed" and later starred in "Euphoria," playing Cal Jacobs, Nate's (Jacob Elordi) strict father harboring secrets of his own. Before filming Season 3, Dane was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease. Sam Levinson had to adjust Cal's arc in light of the diagnosis, with the actor appearing a few times in the HBO drama's final season, which aired months after his death.

Aware of his progressive muscle paralysis, Dane did what he could to carry on with his acting career while also spending his remaining days with family. The "Euphoria" star died in February 2026, only one year after he learned about his condition. Before his death, he recorded an interview for Netflix's "Famous Last Words" and wrote a memoir titled "My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," where he could revisit his onscreen legacy and deliver a final message to his loved ones. The quote of the day reflects his continued effort to be present in his daughters' lives, even as he was slowly losing control of his mobility.