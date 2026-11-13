Gilligan's Island Actor Alan Hale Jr. Starred In A Forgotten Globetrotting Adventure Show

Years before he had to figure out how to get off classic television's most famous island, Alan Hale Jr. was pulling off international escapades on "Biff Baker, U.S.A."

Now best known for his portrayal of the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," Hale's second-longest role on TV came in the form of the titular character on "Biff Baker, U.S.A.," a spy TV show that aired on CBS from 1952 to 1953. Like "Gilligan's Island," "Biff Baker, U.S.A." occasionally employed a comedic tone, but dealt with higher stakes: As the employee of an international importing business, Biff Baker frequently found himself swept up into clandestine matters of overseas espionage. Each episode followed Baker's efforts to get himself and his wife Louise (Randy Stuart) out of trouble, all while thwarting the evil endeavors of Nazis and mobsters alike.

After its 1953 cancellation by CBS, reruns of "Biff Baker U.S.A." began airing in syndication. Baker and Stuart received modest amounts of praise for their performances, although some critics opined that the show lacked the suspense necessary for a thriller program about global espionage. By the time the series quietly left the airwaves, Stuart was building a reputation as an actress on TV Westerns, and Hale was on the verge of achieving household-name status with his role on "Gilligan's Island."