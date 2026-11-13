Michael J. Fox's Forgotten Political Sitcom Is Still Worth Watching Today

Sometimes, we all need to take a step back and realize how truly bizarre the world of politics can be. And what better way to do that than with an award-winning sitcom that nails all the tropes, combining perfect casting with phenomenal writing? It might just be time to go back and revisit one of the best shows from the '90s that nobody talks about today: "Spin City."

"Spin City" revolves around the comings and goings of New York City Mayor Randall Winston (Barry Bostwick) and the staffers who try to keep him in line. They're led by Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty, played by Michael J. Fox, who's bolstered by a brilliant cast of character actors including Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, and Connie Britton. Supporting those actors was one of the strongest writing rooms of the '90s, led by creator Gary David Goldberg, who also created Fox's other big sitcom splash, "Family Ties." The other co-creator and writer on "Spin City" was Bill Lawrence, who would leave the series to create "Scrubs" and has since gone on to help create shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking."

Propelled by that killer team, this show explored the chaos that erupts when you're not only getting a politician elected, but also trying to get through their term scandal-free — especially when that politician isn't the most laser-focused person on the planet. It pioneered the kind of fast-paced hilarity we'd come to love in shows like "Veep" ... just 15 years earlier.