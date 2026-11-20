Fox Adapted A Popular '90s Game As A Quickly Forgotten Vampire Series
These days, the roleplaying-game-to-TV-show pipeline is an established quadrant of the entertainment business, with series like "Fallout," "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and "The Legend of Vox Machina" all finding major success. But in 1996, the premise was far more niche, and nigh unprecedented. So what led executives at Fox to order a live-action adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) "Vampire: The Masquerade"? Whatever the motivations, "Kindred: The Embraced" found an early grave after just eight episodes, leaving it one of the most bizarre and frequently forgotten game adaptations ever produced.
First released by White Wolf Publishing in 1991, "Vampire: The Masquerade" followed in the footsteps of an '80s wave of popularity for TTRPGs, hitting shelves just three years after the first edition of Mike Pondsmith's "Cyberpunk" and two years after "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition." But while these games all shared core gameplay tenets, "Masquerade" found a distinct audience with mechanics that focused more on storytelling and character arcs, built around a contemporary setting where politicking vampire clans hide in plain sight.
It's an admittedly great premise for a dark fantasy drama series, or rather, it would be one today. In 1996, however, we were still a year out from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 1 starting to turn the genre into an endless TV goldmine, and "Kindred" burned out before ever really making a splash. With its tether to the source material already pretty loose, its memory has been largely lost to time.
Kindred: The Embraced would have worked better today
"Kindred" may have been a failed experiment at the time, but it wasn't all bad. The writing and acting are both pretty wacky, evocative of the primetime soaps of the era, but the show has a great soundtrack and some fun camera work that adds a level of grandeur in big moments.
Set in San Francisco, the series features a mixed ensemble of human and vampire characters, with police investigations interweaving with the feuds between the bloodsucker clans. In keeping with its soap opera inspirations, romantic relationships and their ensuing drama play a heavy role, though the show never made it long enough for those storylines to really start bearing fruit.
While the series borrowed from the TTRPG only generally, you could argue it did its best to be loyal to the spirit of the game with the resources available at the time. White Wolf announced in July 2026 that a new edition of "Vampire: The Masquerade" is in the works, and the latest in a line of video game adaptations is on the way too. None of that means that "Masquerade" will get another shot on television or streaming, but it's easy to imagine a new attempt being far more successful, given the greater investment these days in high-concept genre adaptations.