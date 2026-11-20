These days, the roleplaying-game-to-TV-show pipeline is an established quadrant of the entertainment business, with series like "Fallout," "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and "The Legend of Vox Machina" all finding major success. But in 1996, the premise was far more niche, and nigh unprecedented. So what led executives at Fox to order a live-action adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) "Vampire: The Masquerade"? Whatever the motivations, "Kindred: The Embraced" found an early grave after just eight episodes, leaving it one of the most bizarre and frequently forgotten game adaptations ever produced.

First released by White Wolf Publishing in 1991, "Vampire: The Masquerade" followed in the footsteps of an '80s wave of popularity for TTRPGs, hitting shelves just three years after the first edition of Mike Pondsmith's "Cyberpunk" and two years after "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition." But while these games all shared core gameplay tenets, "Masquerade" found a distinct audience with mechanics that focused more on storytelling and character arcs, built around a contemporary setting where politicking vampire clans hide in plain sight.

It's an admittedly great premise for a dark fantasy drama series, or rather, it would be one today. In 1996, however, we were still a year out from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 1 starting to turn the genre into an endless TV goldmine, and "Kindred" burned out before ever really making a splash. With its tether to the source material already pretty loose, its memory has been largely lost to time.