Why Justin Hartley Replaced Alan Ritchson As Aquaman In Failed DC Comics TV Series

A decade before Jason Momoa was ruling the seven seas on the silver screen, Mister Jack Reacher himself was portraying Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) on television.

Fans will likely remember that Alan Ritchson took on the Atlantean mantle in "Smallville." Debuting as the DC hero during the show's fifth season in 2005, Ritchson would go on to appear in three more episodes before the CW series hung up its cape in 2011. Interestingly, shortly after the actor's debut as Arthur Curry, Warner Bros. Television ordered an "Aquaman" pilot starring future "Tracker" star Justin Hartley, not Ritchson.

Fifteen years after the CW show's end, "Smallville" creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have offered some insight as to why Ritchson was never cast in the pilot. Speaking with ScreenRant, the writing duo seemed to chalk up the decision to a matter of experience. While acknowledging the heights Ritchson would excel to later in his career, they pointed to his lack of acting credits and the fact that "Smallville" was his very first role.

"I mean, I think it was something where you're looking at the time of who can carry a series," Gough explained. "[W]hen we put Aquaman in the show, we weren't thinking of a spinoff at that point." Millar then clarified that: "[I]n terms of casting, there was definitely, not pressure, but people wanted us to look wider. That was definitely the word. I think Alan had just started acting, and I didn't necessarily think there was a sense that he could lead a show at that point in his career. So that was definitely where we were."