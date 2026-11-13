Quote Of The Day By Ted Danson: 'I Was Not Really Fully Emotionally Baked Until Shortly Before I Met...'

Ted Danson has been a TV mainstay for over 50 years, and has starred in some of the best sitcoms ever made, including NBC's "Cheers" and HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His star power also carried over to the big screen, landing roles in movies like "Three Men and a Baby" and "Saving Private Ryan."

Some of the best Ted Danson shows have been later on in his career, and his role as the hellish architect Michael in "The Good Place" shows just how much fun he can have with bizarre characters. In recent years, however, he's led Netflix's "A Man on the Inside" as retiree Charles Nieuwendyk, who helps out a private detective.

Like many great comedies, it's hilarious but also has a heartfelt streak baked into its story, as Nieuwendyk is still grieving the loss of his wife and lives a mundane life until he starts working for investigator Julie Kovalenko (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). Sadly, Netflix confirmed in September that ""A Man on the Inside" will end with Season 3. To celebrate Danson's work on the series, here's his quote of the day.