There's a real argument that the '90s should be considered the golden era for sitcoms. It's when they began stepping outside the living room –- both in setting and subject matter –- and into the world. The best sitcoms of the '90s not only continued to showcase stellar casts and writers, but they challenged conventions and pushed the envelope in satire, representation, technical artistry, and cultural commentary. As a result, many sitcoms of that decade stand the test of time.

But one inevitable consequence of having almost too many great options to talk about is that some will be forgotten. There are plenty of '90s sitcoms that had strong multi-season runs with devoted followings but have ultimately slipped from today's pop cultural conversations. Whether dated references cause a show to get left behind or limited streaming options make it hard for viewers to discover or rediscover it, it's not easy for sitcoms to stay relevant. Not every show can be like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," or any other '90s sitcom that gets better on rewatch. But, as TV continues to move forward, there's still space for one or two (or five) nostalgic shout-outs. Here are five previously loved '90s sitcoms that aren't talked about anymore.