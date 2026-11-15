Not all sitcoms are created equally. Not every sitcom can complete its entire run without a bad season, some need a little time for characters to gel or storylines to develop before truly hitting their stride. Then there are sitcoms to get off to really rough starts, but somehow manage to turn it around and go on to become some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

Depending on the network, competition, and era of television, one bad season could sometimes be enough to get a show canceled. During the height of broadcast television, for instance, networks had to be less forgiving because they couldn't afford to give a show time to figure it out and risk falling behind in the ratings. Now with the rise of streaming, the big networks have become less likely to give a show the axe quickly.

While some sitcoms are beyond saving, others need that extra time for showrunners and writers to have a chance to iron out some details, fine-tune everything and drastically improve the show. In fact, some of the best sitcoms of all time came dangerously close to never materializing at all. Here's our list of five sitcoms that started out terrible, but righted the ship and went on to become legendary.