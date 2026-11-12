Last Man Standing Reunion: Tim Allen Reunites With 'Mandy' And 'Kyle' On Shifting Gears Set

The on-set reunion comes shortly after McCook reflected on her experience joining "Last Man Standing," including the challenges of replacing Molly Ephraim and winning over the show's existing fan base.

In a November 3 TikTok video, McCook revealed that producers were enthusiastic about her audition, but the network was initially hesitant to cast someone who looked so different from her predecessor. She also recalled how Sanders, whom she already knew socially, helped her prepare for their chemistry test.

Even after landing the role, McCook faced resistance from longtime viewers. "A lot of people weren't happy that it was me and that's okay," she acknowledged. "I had to really earn people's trust and that took a while."

Ultimately, McCook said she was grateful for the experience: "I miss it literally every day of my life," she said. "Best job, best people."

As TVLine previously reported, producers considered bringing Ephraim back during the show's final season, potentially putting both Mandys on screen together. But showrunner Kevin Abbott said they never landed on an idea strong enough to justify the reunion, and ultimately pursued a different meta crossover: Allen reprising his "Home Improvement" role as Tim Taylor.

"Shifting Gears" Season 3 — which kicks off with a "2 Broke Girls" reunion between Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs — premieres with back-to-back episodes Wednesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.