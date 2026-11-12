School Spirits Season 4: Milo Manheim, Jennifer Tilly, And More Returning — Full Cast Revealed

Good news, boys and ghouls: several familiar faces will return to haunt the halls of Split River High when "School Spirits" returns to Paramount+ for Season 4, which is currently in production in Canada.

For starters, TVLine can confirm that Milo Manheim will return as lovable jock ghost Wally Clark. Fans weren't sure about Manheim's involvement when he was MIA from the first Season 4 cast photo. At the time, Manheim even cheekily commented, "Sorry I forgot to switch out of my ghost form for this photo." But rest assured, Maddie's main squeeze will return for Season 4.

Paramount+

Additionally, we'll be getting more of Academy Award nominee Jennifer Tilly, who was introduced in Season 3 as Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, the new school superintendent. When last we saw Deborah, she was possessed by Alfred Van Heidt, the malevolent entity who spent all season stirring up supernatural horror. But now that Van Heidt has jumped into Maddie's mom, what's next for ol' Deb?

Speaking of Maddie's mom, "School Spirits" is also promoting actress Maria Dizzia to series regular for Season 4. "The stakes have definitely been raised," co-showrunner Nate Trinrud told TVLine about what's next for Maddie's mom. "We saw that Van Heidt is not afraid to shoot a body that he's in, so who knows what kind of danger Sandra or her body are in now?"

Other returning cast members include Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, and Miles Elliot as Yuri.

A premiere date for "School Spirits" Season 4 has not yet been set.