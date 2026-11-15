When thinking of sitcoms from the 1970s, the ones that instantly come to mind, among others, are "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," and "Three's Company." These iconic shows maintain their place in sitcom history, even if some did not age well. But not all of the era's great ones receive the same recognition. Indeed, many sitcoms of the decade have largely been forgotten, such as "Here's Lucy" and "That Girl."

The 1970s, a time of changing social and political landscapes, revitalized sitcoms and started to reflect important topics. As a result, many of them took off and cemented their popularity with audiences. But not all that took off maintained the same momentum forever, and some sadly never had it from the start, even with a dedicated (but small) audience. For whatever reason, there were some beloved sitcoms from the 1970s that never seem to be talked about today. Here is a list of five of those sitcoms.