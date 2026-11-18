Ron's older brother Charlie, the one who studies dragons in Romania, never actually appears in any of the eight "Harry Potter" films. If that's surprising to you, it may be because his influence is felt throughout the story regardless. He's mentioned whenever the movies need a character to spout off some pertinent info about the beasts. Ron (Rupert Grint) does it when Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) acquires Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and Hagrid gives Charlie a shoutout while tipping off Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) about the dragon task in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

In the books, however, Charlie is much more than a glorified dragon encyclopedia. He directly arranges for Norbert's exfiltration from Hogwarts in "Sorcerer's Stone," tends to the task dragons himself in "Goblet of Fire," and ends up joining the Order of the Phoenix and playing a key role in the Battle of Hogwarts in the later novels.

While readers don't spend nearly as much time with Charlie in the books as they do with Ron or the twins, he's a fascinating character precisely because his life is so different from his siblings'. Expanding his role would be a perfect way for the HBO series to flesh out the wizarding world beyond the British Isles. Harry Gilby has been cast as Charlie in the show, which means the absent Weasley brother will at least appear more than he does in the films.