5 Harry Potter Characters Who Deserve Bigger Roles In The HBO TV Series
You don't need a crystal ball to know that HBO's "Harry Potter" series will feature a lot of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Unsurprisingly, the Golden Trio is all over HBO's initial trailers. But one of the most exciting things about the wizarding world's transfiguration from film to television is that the new series will give HBO a lot more time to dig into the things that made fans fall in love with J.K. Rowling's books in the first place — not just their main characters.
That means audiences can look forward to seeing some fan-favorite storylines, such as the fiendish hijinks of Peeves the Poltergeist (Peter Serafinowicz), finally put to screen. It also means that the franchise has a second chance to do right by a number of characters whose stories were either watered down or cut entirely from the films. While fans will have to wait for later seasons to experience some of those (hopefully!) fleshed-out arcs, many beloved supporting players have already been cast. Here are five characters who deserve a bigger role in the HBO TV series than they got in the original "Harry Potter" movies.
Charlie Weasley
Ron's older brother Charlie, the one who studies dragons in Romania, never actually appears in any of the eight "Harry Potter" films. If that's surprising to you, it may be because his influence is felt throughout the story regardless. He's mentioned whenever the movies need a character to spout off some pertinent info about the beasts. Ron (Rupert Grint) does it when Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) acquires Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and Hagrid gives Charlie a shoutout while tipping off Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) about the dragon task in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."
In the books, however, Charlie is much more than a glorified dragon encyclopedia. He directly arranges for Norbert's exfiltration from Hogwarts in "Sorcerer's Stone," tends to the task dragons himself in "Goblet of Fire," and ends up joining the Order of the Phoenix and playing a key role in the Battle of Hogwarts in the later novels.
While readers don't spend nearly as much time with Charlie in the books as they do with Ron or the twins, he's a fascinating character precisely because his life is so different from his siblings'. Expanding his role would be a perfect way for the HBO series to flesh out the wizarding world beyond the British Isles. Harry Gilby has been cast as Charlie in the show, which means the absent Weasley brother will at least appear more than he does in the films.
Dean Thomas
Gryffindor student Dean Thomas (played by Alfred Enoch in the films and Elijah Oshin in the HBO series) is a talented artist, a passionate supporter of the West Ham United football club, and most importantly, a steadfast ally to Harry, Ron, and Hermione (Emma Watson). His serious relationship with Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" also marks him as Harry's primary romantic rival in the novels. You would barely know any of that from watching the "Harry Potter" films, however.
While Dean makes scattered appearances through the eight "Harry Potter" movies, he's mostly treated as just another Gryffindor hanging out in the background. His story in the books — especially in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" — is quite poignant, though. Unable to prove his magical parentage during Voldemort's efforts to disenfranchise Muggle-borns, Dean goes on the run. His arc helps to flesh out the wizarding world's particular social prejudices, while illustrating the real human cost of Voldemort and his followers' hateful initiatives. While fans will have to wait a few seasons to see all of this play out in the HBO series, Dean deserves a bigger role from the beginning.
Colin Creevey
Most fans will recognize wide-eyed Gryffindor student Colin Creevey (Hugh Mitchell) from his appearance in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." In the second film, Colin steps into the castle as a first-year student and total Harry Potter obsessive. His passion for photography ends up saving his life when he glimpses the basilisk through his camera lens, leaving him petrified — preferable, in this case, to death — until Harry and Co. save the day at the end of the story. That's the last we see of him onscreen.
In the books, however, Colin remains devoted to Harry until the very end. He's not a major character, but he serves as a consistent, optimistic presence and proves his mettle as a staunch supporter of The Boy Who Lived even when others begin to turn on Harry. Colin shows bravery beyond his years in the Battle of Hogwarts, and that type of courage deserves to be rewarded with a more in-depth character arc. Hopefully Jasper Ambrose, who's set to play Colin Creevey in the HBO series, will get some good material to work with.
Professor Binns
Peeves isn't the only spirit set to haunt the new "Harry Potter" series. Richard Durden has officially been cast as Professor Cuthbert Binns, which means HBO's Hogwarts will be a bit more boring than its movie counterpart. Book readers will recognize Binns as Hogwarts' one and only ghost professor, who puts students to sleep with his tedious History of Magic lectures long after dying in the castle.
Hogwarts students may wish that Binns would move on to the great beyond, but his dull classes are a huge boon to TV viewers. While the History of Magic professor isn't the most dynamic character in the bunch, his mere presence on the Hogwarts staff is undeniably interesting. Binns is a good example of the incredibly in-depth world-building that defines J.K. Rowling's novels. It would be great to see more of Hogwarts' spectral residents in general, and the addition of Peeves and Binns — neither of whom materialized in the films — is a good sign. Besides, while the young witches and wizards of Hogwarts may have more interesting business to attend to, the history of the goblin rebellions may just be the most exciting history lesson mere Muggles ever get.
Ginny Weasley
Ginny Weasley may be the character who presents the highest stakes for HBO. As portrayed in the movies by Bonnie Wright, the youngest Weasley child is a shy, quiet presence who mostly adds to the story through her relatively subdued romantic relationship with Harry. Book Ginny, on the other hand, is feisty, charismatic, and incredibly witty. She's a gifted Quidditch player, a vital member of Dumbledore's Army, and perhaps most importantly, an equal player in her relationship with Harry. In other words, she actually has a personality.
The disparity between these two depictions has led to over a decade's worth of frustrated video essays, published diatribes, and online fan rants. Wright even weighed in on the great Ginny debate herself, telling Variety in 2024 that she hopes the HBO series shows "more of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry," including the "nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love." That's a pretty diplomatic way to say the movies didn't do right by her character. Hopefully the series, which has already recast Ginny for Season 2, will give the youngest Weasley her fiery personality (and her fans some peace).