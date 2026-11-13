9-1-1's Latest Jaw-Dropping Twist Means War For Buck And Eddie — Whose Side Are You On?

"9-1-1" fans, your dads are fighting again — and this time, it's very bad.

This week's episode finds Buck reluctantly moving forward with his plan to place Theo back into the foster system, and you can tell from the look on his face that it's absolutely tearing him apart. Theo is considerably less upset about this turn of events, however, giving Buck a simple "OK!" In fact, the only thing Theo really cares about is making sure that Eddie gives Christopher one of his favorite toy trucks, which Eddie notes as an incredibly thoughtful gesture.

But beneath that supportive smile lies a full-blown Judge Judy. At dinner with Hen and Karen, Eddie criticizes Buck's decision, unable to imagine someone giving their child over to a stranger. The ladies, who have quite bit more experience in this department, tell Eddie that he's being too harsh. He can't know how difficult that decision is to make, as he's never had to make it himself.

Judgment proves to be hereditary in the Diaz family, as Christopher also voices his criticism of Buck's decision. When Eddie suggests that Theo may not even remember this part of his life, Christopher assures him that Theo will, because he does. Christopher adds that Theo deserves a dad like Eddie, someone who doesn't give up on his kid. (Holy judgment, Diaz boys! "9-1-1" is a show about firefighters, not a legal drama. Drop those gavels.)

This is the part of the recap where we urge you to take a deep breath, because it's about to hit the fan — or rather, the fandom. Buck drops by Eddie's place at the end of the hour to make peace, only to hear a familiar laugh coming from Christopher's room. "You've got to be kidding me," Buck says before confirming his suspicions: "What the hell is Theo doing here?"