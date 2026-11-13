9-1-1's Latest Jaw-Dropping Twist Means War For Buck And Eddie — Whose Side Are You On?
"9-1-1" fans, your dads are fighting again — and this time, it's very bad.
This week's episode finds Buck reluctantly moving forward with his plan to place Theo back into the foster system, and you can tell from the look on his face that it's absolutely tearing him apart. Theo is considerably less upset about this turn of events, however, giving Buck a simple "OK!" In fact, the only thing Theo really cares about is making sure that Eddie gives Christopher one of his favorite toy trucks, which Eddie notes as an incredibly thoughtful gesture.
But beneath that supportive smile lies a full-blown Judge Judy. At dinner with Hen and Karen, Eddie criticizes Buck's decision, unable to imagine someone giving their child over to a stranger. The ladies, who have quite bit more experience in this department, tell Eddie that he's being too harsh. He can't know how difficult that decision is to make, as he's never had to make it himself.
Judgment proves to be hereditary in the Diaz family, as Christopher also voices his criticism of Buck's decision. When Eddie suggests that Theo may not even remember this part of his life, Christopher assures him that Theo will, because he does. Christopher adds that Theo deserves a dad like Eddie, someone who doesn't give up on his kid. (Holy judgment, Diaz boys! "9-1-1" is a show about firefighters, not a legal drama. Drop those gavels.)
This is the part of the recap where we urge you to take a deep breath, because it's about to hit the fan — or rather, the fandom. Buck drops by Eddie's place at the end of the hour to make peace, only to hear a familiar laugh coming from Christopher's room. "You've got to be kidding me," Buck says before confirming his suspicions: "What the hell is Theo doing here?"
Buck and Eddie have their biggest fight yet
What follows is hands down the nastiest fight we've seen between Buck and Eddie, and "Buddie" has certainly had its fair share of dust-ups over the years.
Eddie reveals that he spoke with Diedre (behind Buck's back!) because he didn't want Theo going to live with some strangers. When Buck says that isn't Eddie's decision to make because Theo isn't his kid, Eddie claps back with, "He's not your kid either. You made that clear." Ouch.
Buck questions the legality of this arrangement, but Eddie assures him that he's certified to foster Theo. "Well, look at you, always the hero!" Buck says, implying that Eddie is trying to "prove something" with this little stunt. Buck also wonders if Eddie is trying to "shame" him, to which Eddie snarkily replies, "Is that even possible?" (Oh, he's feeling sassy this week!)
"Or maybe it's about your shame," Buck says, at which point the entire "Buddie" fandom is choking on its popcorn, awaiting the "shame" Buck is about to address. Alas, it turns out to be about fatherhood. "You walked out on your kid, didn't you?" Buck reminds Eddie. "What is this, some karmic way to make up for that?" That's the last straw for Eddie, who tells Buck that he needs to go. "I'm already gone," Buck replies, leaving in a huff.
They're really both just at their absolute worst here, with Buck throwing Eddie's past mistakes back in his face, and Eddie putting on this smug, self-righteous attitude, acting as if Buck isn't his closest friend in the world. Their behavior feels out of character on both ends, and it's tough to watch.
Elsewhere on 9-1-1 Season 10, Episode 5...
But "Buddie" doesn't get to hog all the drama this week. Season 10, Episode 5 is equally — if not more — eventful for some of Buck and Eddie's nearest and dearest.
For starters, Athena and her partner solve the bonkers "murder" of a photographer in the park. The only suspect is a transient man with schizophrenia (played by "Grimm" alum Silas Weir Mitchell), and while Athena's new captain (played by "Arrow" vet David Ramsey) is eager to cuff him, Athena's hunch tells her that the man is innocent. Sure enough, it turns out the photographer ended his own life by tying a gun to a bunch of balloons and timing the trigger, making it look like a murder. He apparently regretted not being a better father, so he hoped that his new life insurance policy — which wouldn't go through if he took his own life — might be enough of an apology to his estranged children.
Chimney also gets a dose of parental trauma this week when Kevin Lee's mom calls him and Maddie to the hospital; Kevin's father John is in a coma, and Anne asks for Chimney's thoughts on how to proceed. The whole experience stirs up unresolved feelings, with Chimney admitting that he always hoped John saw him as a real son. Hen suggests that Chimney tell John how he feels, even if he's in a coma, but John is already gone when Chimney goes to visit him. And by "gone" we mean discharged! Alive and on the mend, John calls Chimney "son," and the trio exchanges a round of "I love you"s. Ain't it a beautiful thing?
OK, let's talk: Are you on #TeamBuck or #TeamEddie in the great "9-1-1" Dad-Off? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this week's episode below.