Russell Johnson is best known for playing the Professor on "Gilligan's Island," but he traded academia and a South Pacific island for the law and a courtroom in the '70s when he had a recurring role on "Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law." Tony Award-winning actor Arthur Hill starred as the title character in the ABC legal drama, which ran for three seasons from 1971 to 1974. A prosecutor-turned-defense attorney, Owen Marshall represented his clients with the help of law clerks played by Reni Santoni, David Soul, and Lee Majors, the last of whom was also starring in "The Six Million Dollar Man" at the time. Johnson was the opposing counsel: He played Brenton Grant, a lawyer with the district attorney's office.

Brenton was one of Johnson's most prolific roles. Before "Gilligan's Island," he'd played Marshal Gib Scott in the two-season Western "Black Saddle." He played the Professor on "Gilligan's Island" for three seasons, returned for the "Gilligan's Island" TV movies, and voiced the character on the two animated "Gilligan's Island" spinoffs. The rest of Johnson's post-island filmography lists smaller parts that lasted just an episode or two. His appearance on "Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law" is somewhat notable given the context, especially considering it was originally intended to be another one-off role; Johnson impressed the producers enough that they upped Brenton into a recurring role.