The Real-Life Origin Of Gibbs' Iconic NCIS Head Slap
The many excellent characters help make "NCIS" and its spin-offs some of the best procedural shows on television. Included in that is Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who carries some interesting, distinctive qualities to his character. Aside from the famous set of Gibbs rules, Gibbs has another famous trait — smacking heads. Throughout his time on the series, it's not uncommon for Gibbs to give his agents, especially Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), a good smack behind the head.
During an interview with the French publication Premiere (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet), Mark Harmon explained the slap originated during a frustrating Season 1 shoot. Weatherly wouldn't stick to the script, and Harmon had enough of it. "I just reached over and smacked him," he told the publication. "I tried to put him back on line."
Despite the surprise, Weatherly did not break character, nor did the rest of the cast. At that moment, the iconic slap was born. "And people liked it." Harmon continued. "And every episode I was smacking him — maybe too much."
The in-universe start of the slap is shown on NCIS: Origins
It's revealed in the Season 2 finale of "NCIS: Origins" that the slap originates from a young Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). A young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is slapped on the back of head by Franks. Preparing for Camp Pendleton's closure, he, Bernard Randolph (Caleb Foote), and Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) are studying potential transfer locations for work. Franks walks in and slaps Gibbs to make an example, wanting his team to focus on the case. Franks even threatens Randolph later when he asks about a possible Italy assignment.
Gibbs justifies his habit in the "NCIS" Season 2 episode "The Bone Yard," explaining, "Slap in the face would be humiliating. Back of the head's a wake-up call." He also mentions in the Season 3 episode "Hiatus (Part 1)" that Franks introduced the idea to him. Hilariously (and characteristically), Gibbs even smacks himself sometimes.