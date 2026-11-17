The many excellent characters help make "NCIS" and its spin-offs some of the best procedural shows on television. Included in that is Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who carries some interesting, distinctive qualities to his character. Aside from the famous set of Gibbs rules, Gibbs has another famous trait — smacking heads. Throughout his time on the series, it's not uncommon for Gibbs to give his agents, especially Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), a good smack behind the head.

During an interview with the French publication Premiere (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet), Mark Harmon explained the slap originated during a frustrating Season 1 shoot. Weatherly wouldn't stick to the script, and Harmon had enough of it. "I just reached over and smacked him," he told the publication. "I tried to put him back on line."

Despite the surprise, Weatherly did not break character, nor did the rest of the cast. At that moment, the iconic slap was born. "And people liked it." Harmon continued. "And every episode I was smacking him — maybe too much."