Eric Stoltz And Sam Neill Starred In An Award-Winning Time Travel Miniseries

Syfy is famous for its plethora of original (and often campy) speculative fiction projects (i.e. "Ghost Shark"), but the channel has aired its share of more serious projects. One of these is a 2005 award-winning work starring Sam Neill and Eric Stoltz.

"The Triangle" is a three-part miniseries that aired over three nights from December 5 to December 7. Sam Neill plays Eric Benerall, a shipping industry tycoon concerned over the numerous container ships his company has lost in the Bermuda Triangle. He is also looking for his twin brother, Winston, who was on one of those lost ships.

Eric hires a team of four to figure out what's happening, including cynical journalist and paranormal skeptic Howard Thomas (Eric Stoltz). Eventually, they discover an anomaly in the Bermuda Triangle concerning a time-bending wormhole and uncover its connection to the urban legend of the Philadelphia Experiment. The series also featured Lou Diamond Phillips, who later starred in "Longmire," one of the best neo-Westerns on television.