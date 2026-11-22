If you got to experience "Flash Forward" in real time, it may seem like it was one of those shows that had dozens upon dozens of episodes — but only 26 episodes of the series were ever made. This may be one reason why it doesn't always come up in conversation about memorable Disney Channel shows. With that said, it's been cited as the first show to be officially released under the Disney Channel Original Series umbrella, which definitely cements itself in the channel's history. Some episodes are watchable on YouTube.

Despite "Flash Forward" not being a long-term success, Jewel Staite went on to have a successful career. "Firefly" was famously cancelled after only one season, but Staite also had roles in "Higher Ground," "Stargate: Atlantis," and "Family Law," to name a few.

Of course, many fans seem most fond of "Firefly," even with its unaired scenes, and good things are brewing. According to EW, Staite, alongside the rest of the main cast, has agreed to the upcoming "Firefly" animated series. However, they also noted that the series doesn't have an official home yet. "Firefly" creator Joss Whedon isn't spearheading this version, although he's reportedly supporting the cast's efforts.