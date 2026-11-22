Firefly Star Jewel Staite Got Her Breakout Role In A Classic Disney Sitcom
Jewel Staite's role as Kaylee Frye on "Firefly" may be one of her most memorable parts, but it wasn't her breakout role. That happened on a classic Disney Channel sitcom. No, we're not talking about the 00s-era shows like "That's So Raven" and "Lizzie McGuire," which helped cement the channel as a go-to for teen/tween programming. We're going back further to "Flash Forward" (1995-1997), which followed two friends navigating the roller coaster of middle school.
Staite's Rebecca "Becca" Fisher was one half of the central duo, while Ben Foster played her best friend, Tucker James. Becca's lifelong friendship with Tucker helped them face the scary world of 8th grade together. What made "Flash Forward" extra interesting, however, was the fact that the besties often compared their current trials to the troubles they faced when they were much younger. This setup required both Staite and Foster to have kindergarten versions of their characters, played by Jennifer Pisana and Marc Donato, respectively.
Flash Forward didn't last for very many episodes
If you got to experience "Flash Forward" in real time, it may seem like it was one of those shows that had dozens upon dozens of episodes — but only 26 episodes of the series were ever made. This may be one reason why it doesn't always come up in conversation about memorable Disney Channel shows. With that said, it's been cited as the first show to be officially released under the Disney Channel Original Series umbrella, which definitely cements itself in the channel's history. Some episodes are watchable on YouTube.
Despite "Flash Forward" not being a long-term success, Jewel Staite went on to have a successful career. "Firefly" was famously cancelled after only one season, but Staite also had roles in "Higher Ground," "Stargate: Atlantis," and "Family Law," to name a few.
Of course, many fans seem most fond of "Firefly," even with its unaired scenes, and good things are brewing. According to EW, Staite, alongside the rest of the main cast, has agreed to the upcoming "Firefly" animated series. However, they also noted that the series doesn't have an official home yet. "Firefly" creator Joss Whedon isn't spearheading this version, although he's reportedly supporting the cast's efforts.