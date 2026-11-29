Today, the 2000s "Battlestar Galactica" reboot is recognized among the best sci-fi shows in TV history; however, the series had an overlooked prequel that didn't last beyond a single 19-episode season. Primarily revolving around the Graystone and Adama families on the planet Caprica 58 years before the events of "Battlestar Galactica," "Caprica" premiered on Syfy in January 2010 — roughly one year after "Battlestar Galactica" finished its 4th and final season. Additionally detailing the emergence of artificial intelligence pre-"Battlestar Galactica," the show was co-created by Ronald D. Moore and Remi Aubuchon and featured a cast headlined by Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson, and Alessandra Torresani.

Despite its promising premise, "Caprica" was canceled in October of that year due to low viewership ratings. The five episodes that had not yet aired at the time were removed from Syfy's broadcast schedule, forcing the 1st and only season of "Caprica" to conclude only on the Canadian TV channel Space. A subsequent DVD release of "Caprica" included those five episodes, which eventually aired on Syfy during a burn-off marathon in January 2011.

"Caprica" averaged less than 1 million viewers per episode in its 1st season, but most of those who watched the prequel enjoyed it. The show holds an 81% critic rating and 82% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's unfortunate that not enough people turned out to grant "Caprica" the lengthy run it might have deserved.