Battlestar Galactica's Underrated Prequel Series Was Canceled After Just One Season
Today, the 2000s "Battlestar Galactica" reboot is recognized among the best sci-fi shows in TV history; however, the series had an overlooked prequel that didn't last beyond a single 19-episode season. Primarily revolving around the Graystone and Adama families on the planet Caprica 58 years before the events of "Battlestar Galactica," "Caprica" premiered on Syfy in January 2010 — roughly one year after "Battlestar Galactica" finished its 4th and final season. Additionally detailing the emergence of artificial intelligence pre-"Battlestar Galactica," the show was co-created by Ronald D. Moore and Remi Aubuchon and featured a cast headlined by Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson, and Alessandra Torresani.
Despite its promising premise, "Caprica" was canceled in October of that year due to low viewership ratings. The five episodes that had not yet aired at the time were removed from Syfy's broadcast schedule, forcing the 1st and only season of "Caprica" to conclude only on the Canadian TV channel Space. A subsequent DVD release of "Caprica" included those five episodes, which eventually aired on Syfy during a burn-off marathon in January 2011.
"Caprica" averaged less than 1 million viewers per episode in its 1st season, but most of those who watched the prequel enjoyed it. The show holds an 81% critic rating and 82% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's unfortunate that not enough people turned out to grant "Caprica" the lengthy run it might have deserved.
Caprica had other problems, according to the show's EP
Low viewership was just one of the issues that led to Syfy's cancellation of "Caprica," per executive producer David Eick — who worked on "Battlestar Galactica" in addition to its spin-off. In an interview with our sister site /Film in 2024, Eick shared that he believes that the creative team's vision for "Caprica" was particularly challenging to fulfill due to Ronald D. Moore's limited involvement as he was working on other projects.
"Ron's involvement vacillated," Eick said, "so there was less consistency and less reliability and, as we shored up his absence, I don't think the people we had in place to do that were the right people, to be totally frank. And I think there were maybe some questionable casting decisions with that one."
Far more grounded than its predecessor, "Caprica" took on a completely different tone by trading the riveting outer space exploration of "Battlestar Galactica" for tense conversations in a corporate or household setting. This lack of synergy between the two shows certainly didn't help "Caprica," which ended before it could truly lift its feet off the ground. Still, "Battlestar Galactica" fans can stream the forgotten sci-fi TV show today on Amazon Prime or Paramount+.