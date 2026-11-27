In general, most of Netflix's foreign-language TV shows are underrated, especially "Dark." The German-language series premiered in 2017 and ran for three seasons, presenting a complete story about family, trauma, and time travel. With Season 1 coming out the year after "Stranger Things" did, the show seemed a bit similar at first glance. "Dark" begins by focusing on a teenage boy named Jonas (Louis Hofmann) living in a small town whose world gets flipped upside down after a local boy goes missing. Sound familiar? Well, that's where the similarities to "Stranger Things" end.

From then on, the story of "Dark" steadily unravels to reveal a complicated tale of four families that are interconnected throughout many different time periods. "Dark" gets increasingly complex, so much so that you truly need to have a family tree on hand to keep everything straight. Because of this, rewatching the show can be beneficial, if only to better understand the overarching story.

But beyond that, there are many other reasons to rewatch the show as well. For starters, you notice details and foreshadowing during later watches that were missed the first time around. Along with this, the acting in "Dark" and the many twists in the story are no less impactful when you know they're coming. It's what makes the show one of the best Netflix has ever created, and if you're looking for more sci-fi shows like "Dark," we've got you covered.