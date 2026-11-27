5 Netflix Sci-Fi Shows That Get Better With Every Rewatch
Some TV shows entertain you in the moment and then you never think about them again, while others really stick with you. They'll get you thinking about them day and night, pondering the meaning behind characters and storylines. Going a step further, some TV shows are so good that you can't help but rewatch them again and again and again.
Netflix has quite a few original shows that fit into this category, especially when it comes to the science fiction genre. Sci-fi is a wide-ranging genre featuring stories set in the future, an alternate history of the past, or something completely different. From a German time-travel mystery to the premier sci-fi anthology show, there are a handful of Netflix sci-fi TV shows that get better every time you watch them. Whether it's to pick through all the details to better understand the story, because there's too much going on to catch it all the first time, or just to appreciate the series all over again, these shows continue to draw viewers in and have them coming back for more.
Dark
In general, most of Netflix's foreign-language TV shows are underrated, especially "Dark." The German-language series premiered in 2017 and ran for three seasons, presenting a complete story about family, trauma, and time travel. With Season 1 coming out the year after "Stranger Things" did, the show seemed a bit similar at first glance. "Dark" begins by focusing on a teenage boy named Jonas (Louis Hofmann) living in a small town whose world gets flipped upside down after a local boy goes missing. Sound familiar? Well, that's where the similarities to "Stranger Things" end.
From then on, the story of "Dark" steadily unravels to reveal a complicated tale of four families that are interconnected throughout many different time periods. "Dark" gets increasingly complex, so much so that you truly need to have a family tree on hand to keep everything straight. Because of this, rewatching the show can be beneficial, if only to better understand the overarching story.
But beyond that, there are many other reasons to rewatch the show as well. For starters, you notice details and foreshadowing during later watches that were missed the first time around. Along with this, the acting in "Dark" and the many twists in the story are no less impactful when you know they're coming. It's what makes the show one of the best Netflix has ever created, and if you're looking for more sci-fi shows like "Dark," we've got you covered.
The OA
"The OA" is another complex show that might require at least one rewatch to truly understand the story. But beyond that, the TV series, which was unfortunately canceled after Season 2 before the story could be completed, is extremely thought-provoking and impactful. Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, with the former also the star of the show, "The OA" is one of the most ambitious projects out there.
The story follows Marling's character, Prairie Johnson, also known as "The OA," who suddenly reappears in her hometown seven years after she went missing. She doesn't easily adjust to being home, but she soon finds a group of people willing to listen as she tells an out-of-this-world story about what happened during the time she was gone and a mission she still needs to complete. Along with Marling, the expansive cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, and many more talented actors.
Although "The OA" ended before the story Marling and Batmanglij wanted to tell was complete, there's still plenty to discover and rediscover in its two seasons. Even a decade after the show premiered, fans (and the cast) continue to clamor for more seasons, and anyone who has watched "The OA" once or many times understands why.
Alice in Borderland
"Alice in Borderland" is based on a popular manga series of the same name and features many references to the classic story "Alice in Wonderland." The main character is Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), while the female lead's name, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), means rabbit in Japanese.
"Alice in Borderland" follows Arisu, an unemployed, bored, yet exceptionally clever young man who enjoys spending his days getting in trouble with his two best friends. Then one day, the trio causes a bit of chaos at the busy Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo and runs from the police, hiding in a bathroom. But when they emerge, they find themselves in a seemingly empty Tokyo. That night, they are introduced to their new world where they must survive life-or-death games and hopefully return home at some point.
Like the movie "Battle Royale" and shows like "Liar Game" and "3%," "Alice in Borderland" is brutal and unflinching, and the action and tension are truly never-ending. Upon rewatches, the story and characters grab your attention every time, and you can't help but be drawn down the rabbit hole with Arisu all over again.
Black Mirror
"Black Mirror" is arguably one of the top anthology series of all time, with each season including several new stories that usually present the dark side of technology or other science-fiction concepts. The show began as a Channel 4 series, originating in the U.K., but it became a Netflix production starting with Season 3.
With each episode its own story, the show has welcomed many different big-name actors, filmmakers, and more to take risks and try unexpected things. The many episodes vary in tone, but in general, they present possible dystopian futures featuring strange technology and examine the human experience in these settings. There have been many well-known actors in the show, including Aaron Paul, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Jodie Whittaker, Josh Hartnett, and Salma Hayek.
The nature of "Black Mirror" as an anthology series naturally lends itself to rewatches, but there are also sometimes Easter eggs and references to past episodes to look for during your first, second, or ninth watch-through. Of course, everyone is bound to have their favorite "Black Mirror" episodes, so you could always just rewatch the ones you love and skip the rest.
Sense8
"Sense8" is a sweeping story co-created by the Wachowski sisters with J. Michael Straczynski that spans the whole world, focusing on eight individuals in vastly different locations, cultures, and lifestyles who suddenly become connected on the deepest level. The eight people are called "sensates" and are connected emotionally and mentally. They can talk to each other from across the world and can share their personal knowledge, including languages, physical skills, and more. While this alone turns each character's world upside down, the show then adds in the threat of a man known as "Whispers" who is hunting them down.
While the show's unique concept and the action-packed sci-fi aspect are fantastic, the part of "Sense8" that really shines is its characters and their personal journeys. Whether it's Riley Blue (Tuppence Middleton), an Icelandic DJ trying to build a new life in London after deep trauma, Lito Rodriguez (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), a successful yet closeted actor in Mexico City who is tired of hiding his deep love for his partner Hernando Fuentes (Alfonso Herrera), or one of the other distinctive main characters, each person's struggles and how they intertwine with the other sensates are what makes the show so compelling.
Each rewatch of "Sense8" takes you on the same emotionally intense trip as you root for the eight sensates to succeed in any and all ways in their complex lives. Along with that, it's worth rewatching to appreciate the action scenes, the beautiful visuals, and all the other fantastic parts of the series.