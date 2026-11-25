Quote Of The Day By Christopher Lloyd: 'I Didn't Have Conversations With My Dad Because That...'
Most audiences will see Christopher Lloyd and instantly think of Doc Brown in "Back to the Future" with Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly. The time-traveling duo led a trilogy of movies that left a lasting impact on Hollywood. But Lloyd also had a lengthy career in television and appeared in Emmy-winning TV shows from the '80s like "Taxi" and "Cheers."
More recently, Lloyd's "The Mandalorian" Season 3 role saw him play a scheming villain opposite the likes of Jack Black and Lizzo. He even briefly got the chance to star in a live-action "Rick And Morty" commercial as Rick Sanchez, which is perfect considering the show is wholeheartedly inspired by "Back to the Future."
Lloyd's lengthy career and iconic performances have made him a beloved star, which is why he published his memoir, "In My Own Time," in October 2026 to look back on his life. To celebrate the book's release, here's his quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Christopher Lloyd
"I grew up isolated, in the sense that there was never anybody to talk to. I didn't have conversations with my dad because that just didn't exist, and my mother had certain problems that created an impediment, so I was never naturally conversational."
Christopher Lloyd recalled what his parents were like when he was a child during a conversation with Michael J. Fox for Interview Magazine in 2026 to promote Lloyd's memoir. The "Back to the Future" costars reunited over Zoom and Fox used the opportunity to dive into Lloyd's childhood because he joked that he doesn't know him very well despite the pair knowing each other for decades.
Lloyd explained that he typically doesn't talk about himself much, but recalled being sent to boarding school as a teenager, which didn't help the divide between him and parents. He said: "I felt like I was a ball, being pushed here and there. I just assumed this is what life is, but I didn't have an attitude about how horrible or how good it was."
Deeper meaning of Christopher Lloyd's quote — every family is different
Christopher Lloyd's quote is a reminder that family life can be difficult and that parenting has typically changed over the last few decades. What it might be worth taking away from his recollection is the disconnect between Lloyd and his parents. Now, it would be easy for us to sit here and say that it's important to foster a close bond between family members, but that's naive and not at all realistic.
It's also worth noting that elsewhere in the conversation, Lloyd pointed out that his mother "loved" the fact that he got into acting because she herself was an aspiring performer. They still maintained a relationship, so maybe the "Back to the Future" star's comments should teach us to be respectful of the fact that not everyone's family is the same, and everyone has a different upbringing.
More quotes by Christopher Lloyd
- "[On influences] A lot of things you just stumble into, relationships or ways of putting characters opposite one another that really worked. So then it's not always so much about imitating other people, but imitating yourself, at least in your thinking." — from a 2001 interview with Variety
- "I was just very shy. I was never anxious to do talk shows as I didn't know what to say. And I don't feel I have any inherent interest. But as I'm getting older I feel I want to be able to share whatever I know, if it means something to someone." — from a 2010 interview with The Guardian
- "Every role I get is always a challenge. I can read a script and say 'Oh, I can do that!' and then when I start working on it, I suddenly realize that I had no idea what I was getting into. Then I have to really work hard!" — from a 2016 interview with SlashFilm
- "I need to express myself. And I gradually discovered that through acting in a role, I could relate to people. So I stuck with it." — from a 2021 interview with The Guardian