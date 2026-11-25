Most audiences will see Christopher Lloyd and instantly think of Doc Brown in "Back to the Future" with Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly. The time-traveling duo led a trilogy of movies that left a lasting impact on Hollywood. But Lloyd also had a lengthy career in television and appeared in Emmy-winning TV shows from the '80s like "Taxi" and "Cheers."

More recently, Lloyd's "The Mandalorian" Season 3 role saw him play a scheming villain opposite the likes of Jack Black and Lizzo. He even briefly got the chance to star in a live-action "Rick And Morty" commercial as Rick Sanchez, which is perfect considering the show is wholeheartedly inspired by "Back to the Future."

Lloyd's lengthy career and iconic performances have made him a beloved star, which is why he published his memoir, "In My Own Time," in October 2026 to look back on his life. To celebrate the book's release, here's his quote of the day.