Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees on the "Friday the 13th" prequel TV series "Crystal Lake," but she's been gracing screens since the mid-1990s. One of her earlier notable roles was in a late-'90s dramedy featuring a cast of future stars: "Freaks and Geeks," which is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Created by Paul Feig, the series follows siblings Lindsay Weir (Cardellini) and Sam Weir (John Francis Daley) as they navigate different social circles at their high school in the early '80s. In addition to Cardellini, the cast included James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, and Busy Philipps, all of whom went on to successful careers in Hollywood.

Although "Freaks and Geeks" aired on NBC for only one season (1999-2000), it has since become a cult classic and one of the best coming-of-age shows of all time. "It's everything you hope will happen when you create something that usually is more of a movie," Feig told Collider in June 2021. "I guess it's TV, too. You always just hope whatever you do is going to have a longevity, and that people will like to keep watching it and new people will find it as the years go by." He continued, "But it really happens so rarely."