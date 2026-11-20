Many sci-fi TV series have been forgotten, but there was one '90s show on Nickelodeon that fans of the genre should take note of. "Space Cases," a fun, original space opera for kids, was a pretty good show on its own merits. Additionally, it boasts an incredible cast of sci-fi all-stars whose ranks include veterans of "Star Trek," "Star Wars," "Firefly," "Futurama," and more.

Premiering on March 2, 1996, "Space Cases" was set in a future where mankind and aliens lived in the stars together, including attending Space Academy with one another. When a group of students sneaks aboard a mysterious ship that shows up near the school, they unexpectedly rocket light-years across the galaxy along with their principal and a teacher. The series followed their attempts to get home.

Walter Emanuel Jones, better known as the Black Ranger in "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," played one student. Jewel Staite, who went on to play Kaylee Frye in "Firefly" and was also in "Stargate: Atlantis," played another. George Takei of "Star Trek: The Original Series" fame played the recurring villain Warlord Shank, so "Space Cases" is one of the sci-fi shows in which Takei has appeared that aren't "Star Trek." Other notable sci-fi figures made guest appearances, like Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Additionally, Katey Sagal, who voiced Leela on "Futurama," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Michelle Trachtenberg also guested. Bill Mumy, star of "Lost in Space," "Babylon 5," and three different versions of "The Twilight Zone," co-created "Space Cases" and guest-starred, too.