This '90s Sci-Fi Series Featured Actors From Firefly, Star Trek, Star Wars, And Futurama
Many sci-fi TV series have been forgotten, but there was one '90s show on Nickelodeon that fans of the genre should take note of. "Space Cases," a fun, original space opera for kids, was a pretty good show on its own merits. Additionally, it boasts an incredible cast of sci-fi all-stars whose ranks include veterans of "Star Trek," "Star Wars," "Firefly," "Futurama," and more.
Premiering on March 2, 1996, "Space Cases" was set in a future where mankind and aliens lived in the stars together, including attending Space Academy with one another. When a group of students sneaks aboard a mysterious ship that shows up near the school, they unexpectedly rocket light-years across the galaxy along with their principal and a teacher. The series followed their attempts to get home.
Walter Emanuel Jones, better known as the Black Ranger in "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," played one student. Jewel Staite, who went on to play Kaylee Frye in "Firefly" and was also in "Stargate: Atlantis," played another. George Takei of "Star Trek: The Original Series" fame played the recurring villain Warlord Shank, so "Space Cases" is one of the sci-fi shows in which Takei has appeared that aren't "Star Trek." Other notable sci-fi figures made guest appearances, like Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Additionally, Katey Sagal, who voiced Leela on "Futurama," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Michelle Trachtenberg also guested. Bill Mumy, star of "Lost in Space," "Babylon 5," and three different versions of "The Twilight Zone," co-created "Space Cases" and guest-starred, too.
The co-creator of Space Cases came up with the idea before Star Trek: Voyager premiered
A spaceship that's been sent light-years away trying to make a long journey home sounds a lot like the plot of "Star Trek: Voyager," which premiered on UPN a year before "Space Cases" made its debut on Nickelodeon. However, Peter David, who co-created the show with Bill Mumy, said the similar premises were a total coincidence.
Writing in a 1995 issue of Comics Buyer's Guide (via his personal website), David explained that Nick had been looking for a kids sci-fi series. A show about students in a space academy seemed obvious, but David wrote that he "shuddered at the notion of a weekly show about an entire class of Wesley Crushers." Instead, he came up with the idea to have the students sent to the other side of the galaxy where they have to go on an adventure to come back.
"Four months after I wrote the pilot, Paramount announced the formation of UPN, the Paramount network, and that the anchor would be a new Trek series entitled Voyager," David recalled. "A month later they described the premise of Voyager — a ship falling through a spatial distortion, winding up at the far end of the galaxy with a long trip home ahead of them. I proceeded to bang my head against the wall." Luckily, the two shows had different audiences and co-existed on TV. And besides, as David noted, they were both kind of rip-offs of "Lost in Space," which was itself a rip-off of "The Odyssey" anyway.