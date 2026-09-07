5 Sci-Fi Shows George Takei Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

"Star Trek" legend George Takei will always be known as one of science fiction's most recognizable talents. As one of the great Asian-American actors of Hollywood's Golden Age, he's proven time and time again that his skills are worth celebrating, especially now, as he keeps acting through the winter of his life.

Although he likely didn't intend to become a fixture in the sci-fi world, he's continued to honor that legacy throughout his life — not only by championing "Trek," but by returning to the genre time and time again. Takei's had a lot of great roles, but he always feels at home in a science fiction series. We've rounded up five sci-fi shows George Takei starred in throughout his career — that aren't part of the "Star Trek" franchise, that is.