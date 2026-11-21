"The Six Million Dollar Man" was one of the best sci-fi shows of the '70s, but its spin-off, "The Bionic Woman," was inspired by another genre entirely. Series creator Kenneth Johnson pitched the female-led counterpart to "The Six Million Dollar Man" as an equivalent of "Bride of Frankenstein."

In the first issue of Starlog magazine, Johnson recalled meeting Harve Bennett, the producer on ABC's "Six Million Dollar Man." Bennett mentioned that he was in need of scripts for the sci-fi series. "I suggested the 'Bride of Frankenstein' — give him a bionic woman; and everyone liked the idea," Johnson recalled. "I went home and wrote the script in a week."

"Bride of Frankenstein," James Whale's 1935 follow-up to his classic Universal horror movie "Frankenstein," famously introduced Elsa Lanchester's streak-haired mate to Boris Karloff's monster. (The monster requests that Dr. Frankenstein make him a woman in Mary Shelley's original novel, but no actual bride gets resurrected.)

The Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner's Jaime Sommers, made her debut in season 2 of "Six Million Dollar Man" and would headline her own three-season show and go on to win an Emmy. Jaime and her cyborg counterpart Lee Majors' Steve Austin, had a long relationship that culminated in marriage after a series of TV movies. This was a much happier ending than Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride got in their movie; the Bride hisses at the Creature and then he blows them both up shortly after they meet.