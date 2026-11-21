'70s Hit Sci-Fi Show The Bionic Woman Was Inspired By A Classic Horror Movie
"The Six Million Dollar Man" was one of the best sci-fi shows of the '70s, but its spin-off, "The Bionic Woman," was inspired by another genre entirely. Series creator Kenneth Johnson pitched the female-led counterpart to "The Six Million Dollar Man" as an equivalent of "Bride of Frankenstein."
In the first issue of Starlog magazine, Johnson recalled meeting Harve Bennett, the producer on ABC's "Six Million Dollar Man." Bennett mentioned that he was in need of scripts for the sci-fi series. "I suggested the 'Bride of Frankenstein' — give him a bionic woman; and everyone liked the idea," Johnson recalled. "I went home and wrote the script in a week."
"Bride of Frankenstein," James Whale's 1935 follow-up to his classic Universal horror movie "Frankenstein," famously introduced Elsa Lanchester's streak-haired mate to Boris Karloff's monster. (The monster requests that Dr. Frankenstein make him a woman in Mary Shelley's original novel, but no actual bride gets resurrected.)
The Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner's Jaime Sommers, made her debut in season 2 of "Six Million Dollar Man" and would headline her own three-season show and go on to win an Emmy. Jaime and her cyborg counterpart Lee Majors' Steve Austin, had a long relationship that culminated in marriage after a series of TV movies. This was a much happier ending than Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride got in their movie; the Bride hisses at the Creature and then he blows them both up shortly after they meet.
The Six Million Dollar Man began with a Frankenstein reference
"The Bionic Woman" creator Kenneth Johnson's suggestion to turn to "Frankenstein" for inspiration did not come totally out of left field. "The Six Million Dollar Man" was clearly indebted to "Frankenstein" from the start. Based on a 1971 sci-fi novel by Martin Caidin titled "Cyborg," (which itself was indebted to Mary Shelley), the ABC series winked at the similarities between its premise and that of the horror classic. A scientist brings a person back from the dead (or near-death in Steve Austin's case), and the resurrected being is super-strong. Sound familiar?
In the pilot episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man," which premiered on March 7, 1973, Steve's first words upon waking up from the surgery that turns him into a cyborg are "Dr. Frankenstein, I presume?," a riff on the famous Henry Morton Stanley quote.
Of course, Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers are quite different characters than their undead counterparts. Jaime, especially, couldn't be further from the Bride in terms of personality. Namely, she has one. The Bride, at least in her debut appearance, is terrified and semi-feral in her brief second life.
"I designed her as the complete woman," Kenneth Johnson told Starlog. "She is not self-conscious, or a second-class citizen. She is a very together woman." Johnson added that Jaime helped inject some much-needed humor into "The Six Million Dollar Man."