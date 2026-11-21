As the title suggested, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was about the next generation of Starfleet officers, the ones who came after Kirk and Company on "The Original Series." However, a few "TOS" characters did appear on "TNG," and while Spock did eventually show up, a Vulcan from an even older generation beat him to it. Spock's father, Sarek, appeared on "TNG" two seasons before Spock did, because the show couldn't afford Spock's actor, Leonard Nimoy.

Actor Mark Lenard played Spock's father in an episode of "TOS," reprising the role in "The Animated Series" and a few of the original "Star Trek" films. When "TNG" premiered in syndication in 1987, there wasn't initially a great clamoring for an episode that would bring Sarek back. However, as "TNG" writer and script coordinator Eric A. Stillwell explained in his book "The Making of Yesterday's Enterprise," series creator Gene Roddenberry "had distributed a memo to the writing staff at one point saying that due to financial considerations it would probably be impossible to ever entertain the idea of Leonard Nimoy guest starring." Stillwell said Roddenberry suggested Lenard's Sarek as "a reasonable alternative."

Stillwell and co-writer Trent Christopher Ganino originally intended for Sarek to feature in what became one of the 60 best "Star Trek" episodes, "Yesterday's Enterprise." Instead, that story became a means to bring Denise Crosby back to the show, as her character, Tasha Yar, had been killed off in Season 1. Sarek instead appears later in Season 3, in the aptly titled episode "Sarek."