Just like his character, Howard Wolowitz, is known for wearing turtlenecks on "The Big Bang Theory," Simon Helberg is best known for playing the nerdy engineer on the CBS sitcom for 12 seasons. Helberg's performance as the aerospace engineer and one-time astronaut with an overwhelming ladies' man mentality made him a standout amidst the show's ensemble, even if his behavior with women wasn't a "Big Bang Theory" joke that aged well. Still years before his time on the hit show, Helberg had a guest role on the Fox sitcom "Arrested Development."

Credited as "The Reader," Helberg appeared in "Arrested Development" Season 2, Episode 16: "Meat the Veals" in a limited role. His character, Jeff, is briefly shown working as Maeby's (Alia Shawkat) assistant at her movie studio job. "Arrested Development" is among several TV shows, such as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," that Helberg made a guest appearance on before getting his big break on "The Big Bang Theory."