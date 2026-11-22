Before The Big Bang Theory, Simon Helberg Had A Guest Role On A Beloved Fox Sitcom
Just like his character, Howard Wolowitz, is known for wearing turtlenecks on "The Big Bang Theory," Simon Helberg is best known for playing the nerdy engineer on the CBS sitcom for 12 seasons. Helberg's performance as the aerospace engineer and one-time astronaut with an overwhelming ladies' man mentality made him a standout amidst the show's ensemble, even if his behavior with women wasn't a "Big Bang Theory" joke that aged well. Still years before his time on the hit show, Helberg had a guest role on the Fox sitcom "Arrested Development."
Credited as "The Reader," Helberg appeared in "Arrested Development" Season 2, Episode 16: "Meat the Veals" in a limited role. His character, Jeff, is briefly shown working as Maeby's (Alia Shawkat) assistant at her movie studio job. "Arrested Development" is among several TV shows, such as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," that Helberg made a guest appearance on before getting his big break on "The Big Bang Theory."
Helberg was also featured on multiple episodes of Mad TV
If his time on "The Big Bang Theory" is any indication, Helberg understands how to work with comedic material. But there's further proof of his prowess with humor, and it happened before he made a cameo in "Arrested Development" Season 2. Helberg's comedic chops are due in part to his time on Fox's now-defunct sketch comedy TV show "Mad TV." He was a featured performer in five episodes of "Mad TV" Season 8, airing from 2002 to 2003.
"I love sketch comedy," Helberg said in a 2011 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine. "That was something I always dreamed about even before I started acting. I was a huge fan of that stuff and was lucky to get to do that out here for a while." In the same interview, Helberg admitted he initially had no ambitions of becoming an actor but rather a comedian. He didn't get into acting until late in high school, and his acting teacher made him do genres other than comedy to get experience with what he wasn't already comfortable with.