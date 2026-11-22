Initially planned to appear in just one episode, Bernadette Rostenkowski became one of the defining characters on "The Big Bang Theory." Speaking to Smashing Interviews Magazine, Melissa Rauch recalled her circumstances before auditioning for the role: "I was at the unemployment office the week before I got the job. I was thrilled to just get the audition for a one-time guest star role on 'Big Bang,' as I was a fan of the show. So, the fact that I am a regular part of the cast is something I am eternally grateful for."

Rauch blew everyone away at her audition. In Jessica Radloff's "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," showrunner and executive producer Steve Molaro recounts his impressions of Rauch: "Her reading was so different from everybody else's. She was funny and cute, and as she walked out, I remember we were all like, 'Whoa, she was great. Let's use her!'." Casting director Nikki Valko was even more enthusiastic about the future star, saying Rauch "knew where every beat was, every moment. It was a flawless audition, and that's the gold. And the role was only for one, maybe two episodes."

Rauch's Bernadette was introduced on October 19, 2009, in Season 3, Episode 5, "The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary," and became a series regular in Season 4. She remained on until the series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," and eventually had babies with Howard. She also recently appeared in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."