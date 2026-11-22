A Big Bang Theory Star Was Only Supposed To Appear In A Single Episode
Initially planned to appear in just one episode, Bernadette Rostenkowski became one of the defining characters on "The Big Bang Theory." Speaking to Smashing Interviews Magazine, Melissa Rauch recalled her circumstances before auditioning for the role: "I was at the unemployment office the week before I got the job. I was thrilled to just get the audition for a one-time guest star role on 'Big Bang,' as I was a fan of the show. So, the fact that I am a regular part of the cast is something I am eternally grateful for."
Rauch blew everyone away at her audition. In Jessica Radloff's "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," showrunner and executive producer Steve Molaro recounts his impressions of Rauch: "Her reading was so different from everybody else's. She was funny and cute, and as she walked out, I remember we were all like, 'Whoa, she was great. Let's use her!'." Casting director Nikki Valko was even more enthusiastic about the future star, saying Rauch "knew where every beat was, every moment. It was a flawless audition, and that's the gold. And the role was only for one, maybe two episodes."
Rauch's Bernadette was introduced on October 19, 2009, in Season 3, Episode 5, "The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary," and became a series regular in Season 4. She remained on until the series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," and eventually had babies with Howard. She also recently appeared in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."
Rauch's improvisation helped her seal the deal
According to Jessica Radloff's book, when Melissa Rauch saw how many people were auditioning for the role, she realized that she needed to stand out as much as possible. "There were so many girls auditioning, so I thought, I need to do something a little different. I had crappy $10 prop glasses in the glove compartment of my car for auditions," Rauch recalled, "so I decided to throw 'em in my bag just in case ..." The casting directors appreciated this subtle touch and recommended to Rauch's agent that she wear her glasses again at the table read. Rauch was eventually gifted the character's glasses as memorabilia after the show ended.
Bernadette's signature voice was also Rauch's idea. When asked by TV Insider how she came up with the voice, Rauch revealed that her mother was the blueprint: "My mother sounds very similar to Bernadette. She's got a very high-pitched voice except with a New Jersey accent, and I grew up imitating her." Rauch's little touches transformed Bernadette from a one-time guest into one of "The Big Bang Theory's" most iconic characters.