The 1980s were an exciting time for cop shows. Television audiences were treated to some of the best new shows that pushed the envelope and secured a legacy that influenced cop shows today.

Up-close camera work and large casts of characters (as well as their intersecting storylines) are police drama aspects that audiences are not only familiar with, but can't get enough of. Because of this, many of the 1980s cop shows still hold up today, and their influence is still prominent in contemporary procedural dramas. Series like "Blue Bloods" and "The Rookie" would not be as popular as they are without the shows that came before, especially during such a monumental decade for television.

In the spirit of celebrating shows that walked the 1980s so others could run today, here is a list of 5 redefining cop shows from the decade. These are not the shows that simply entertained audiences, but introduced them to the true potential of the genre.