The 1980s were an important decade for police procedurals, with many series going on to define the genre for years to come. Since many of these cop shows left a legacy that can be felt decades later, they have a timelessness that can appeal to the changed palate of modern audiences. The genre might have begun in 1949, but there is a strong argument for the police procedural's most important metamorphosis happening in the '80s.

While there are many great cop shows from that period, a few can be said to have held up and are great watches for modern audiences. The most integral ones were trailblazers in different ways: exploring taboo themes, integrating new production methods, utilizing uncommon storytelling formats, and creating a distinct visual style. Besides their entertainment value and compelling stories, it was their unique experimentation that proved cop shows can take many different forms and made them timeless.