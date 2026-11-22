This was honestly a great year for anime, with "Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World" and "Witch Hat Atelier" taking over discourse, and the currently airing "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run" will end the year with a bang. Fortunately, 2027 is shaping up to be arguably one of the most exciting years of the decade for new anime. Returning giants, highly anticipated new releases, and remakes of classics: You name it. And that isn't even mentioning the many anime films slated for 2027.

With Jump Festa 2027 fast approaching, fans can expect more anime to be confirmed for next year. Series such as "Chainsaw Man" Season 2 and "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 4 are yet to receive a release window, but there's a high chance that we will get an exact timeline and even trailers in late December. While it might be hard to top the standout 2023 anime lineup, the next year will definitely come close. The 2027 anime schedule is stacked, but you can expect these five in particular to show up on your feed consistently when they begin airing.