5 Most Anticipated Anime Of 2027
This was honestly a great year for anime, with "Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World" and "Witch Hat Atelier" taking over discourse, and the currently airing "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run" will end the year with a bang. Fortunately, 2027 is shaping up to be arguably one of the most exciting years of the decade for new anime. Returning giants, highly anticipated new releases, and remakes of classics: You name it. And that isn't even mentioning the many anime films slated for 2027.
With Jump Festa 2027 fast approaching, fans can expect more anime to be confirmed for next year. Series such as "Chainsaw Man" Season 2 and "Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 4 are yet to receive a release window, but there's a high chance that we will get an exact timeline and even trailers in late December. While it might be hard to top the standout 2023 anime lineup, the next year will definitely come close. The 2027 anime schedule is stacked, but you can expect these five in particular to show up on your feed consistently when they begin airing.
Dandadan Season 3
The bizarre mash-up of sci-fi, romance, comedy, and horror will enter a new phase in its story. "Dandadan" Season 3 is scheduled for 2027, although there is no exact release date yet. Science SARU ("The Ghost in the Shell" anime) will animate the season again, giving us yet another faithfully adapted and vibrant series. The past two seasons have been fun and action-packed, but Season 3 is going to be the most narratively interesting as the world's scale dramatically increases.
The third season will begin the Space Globalists arc, which will take the show's formula to a much larger scale by introducing aliens set on conquering Earth. The anime will finally move on from the small supernatural and alien encounters that have defined the franchise thus far and introduce a storyline that will take the extraterrestrial mythology to another level. Watch out for that new alien girl that kissed Okarun in the Season 2 finale, as she will definitely be a highlight in Season 3. Group battles, new tragic characters, and greater stakes; the next season of "Dandadan" will be an upgrade.
The One Piece
With an ongoing manga in its final saga and a seasonal anime that has much better pacing, "One Piece" fans are about to have more on their plate next year. Adapting the legendary manga by Eiichiro Oda, "The One Piece" will premiere worldwide in February 2027, exclusively on Netflix. Animated by Wit Studio, the studio behind "Vinland Saga" Season 1 and the first three seasons of "Attack on Titan," the hype behind the remake lies beyond the fact that it adapts the best-selling manga of all time.
"The One Piece" was created to solve two major issues: Fixing the original anime's snail-like pacing and updating the "dated" look of the original anime. While the slow moments made the early comedy-focused seasons much funnier, the anime could be quite painful to watch compared to the manga thanks to padded scenes. The 25th-anniversary project seeks to make "One Piece" more accessible by not only cutting out the filler, but giving the show a modern look through updated character designs and visuals. Season 1 is set to adapt the first half of the East Blue Saga across 300 minutes of content and seven episodes. The remake will be a great opportunity for not just new fans but also old ones to revisit some of the most carefree moments of the show, and remind us why we fell in love with the Straw Hats.
Delicious in Dungeon Season 2
The nearly four-year wait between the first two seasons has been excruciating, but the wholesome culinary adventures of Laios' party are finally on the horizon. When it premiered in 2024, "Delicious in Dungeon" quickly set itself apart as one of the most imaginative and best fantasy anime because of its expansive ecology and focus on monster biology. Season 2 of "Delicious in Dungeon" is scheduled to premiere in October 2027, and will be available to stream on Netflix.
What makes the upcoming season so exciting is the story's change in tone. While there will definitely be slice-of-life adventures present, Season 2 will start expanding on the dungeon's secrets and uncovering the mysteries of the setting. The story will intertwine the plotlines significantly, and the world-building will shine even brighter because of this. The central premise of rescuing Laios' sister Falin from the Red Dragon has now been resolved, but his sister is still in great danger. While this might sound a bit iffy for fans who fell in love with the low-stakes adventures, the acclaim of the manga will start resounding even more when the next season begins.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 3
The upcoming season of "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" could very easily be the best yet. Set to premiere in October 2027, the meditative adventure anime is set to be one of the headliners of the next year. MADHOUSE returns to animate, with the core staff of director Tomoya Kitagawa, series composer Tomohiro Suzuki, and composer Evan Call also returning, which means Season 3 will be just as visually stunning as the first two. Biggest of all, however, is that the anime will finally begin adapting the highly anticipated Golden Land arc, which is in many ways the story's best.
What makes the arc the best is that it explores the story's main themes of morality and the humanity-demon divide in a way that previous seasons haven't. The central antagonist of the arc is not only one of the most powerful ones, but his characterization as a demon who's truly interested in understanding human emotions makes him the series' most personal villain. After quite a bit of time watching Frieren bulldoze all her opponents, we will finally get to see her give it everything in the story's most climactic arc. The arc begins in Chapter 77 of the manga for those who can't wait, but anime-only viewers should prepare for the best part of the story to finally be brought to life.
Kagurabachi
It is hard to overstate the importance of the "Kagurabachi" series to the anime world. Created by Takeru Hokazono, the series will be animated by Cypic and is set to start airing in April 2027. The manga became a phenomenon relatively quickly after it started publishing in September 2023, and it went from a story propelled by meme culture to a serious project. With decade-defining manga such as "My Hero Academia" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" now over, a new series has to take up the mantle and become THE battle shonen of the 2020s. "Kagurabachi" has the potential to be just that, and the anime is necessary for it to reach mainstream status.
Beyond the great expectations placed on the upcoming anime, "Kagurabachi" is genuinely a fantastic story to follow. It has some of the coolest sword fights in manga which, based on the trailer, it seems the anime will do justice. The series also has a strong visual identity, comprised of extreme angles and dynamic compositions. The simple but exciting revenge story is constantly entertaining and Hokazono utilizes the "rule of cool" effectively without losing sight of emotional characterization. Above all, the story's biggest strength is managing a kinetic pace that never lets up while building a bond between the viewers and characters, something we haven't seen since "Naruto." "Kagurabachi" has the ingredients to become the breakout anime of 2027, and should be on the radar of every anime fan.