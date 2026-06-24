Netflix's One Piece Anime Remake Releases Teaser Trailer Ahead Of 2027 Premiere

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for "The One Piece," a remake of the iconic (and still-running) anime series "One Piece," offering curious fans a first look at what the streamer's reimagining of the pirates' story actually looks like.

The original anime series, which has released more than 1,000 episodes since premiering in 1999, is based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series, which has been publishing in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1997. This new show, Netflix says, is something else entirely.

"Produced by WIT Studio, 'The One Piece' is a brand new anime adaptation starting from the very beginning of the original manga's East Blue saga," reads Netflix's official synopsis. "Separate from the TV anime series that has charged full speed ahead over the course of more than 25 years, this series taps into the expressive potential of modern technology to offer a familiar yet fresh take on the adventures of Luffy."

And this is in addition to Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece," which released its second season in March. The series has been renewed for a third season, premiering in 2027.

The new anime series sets sail in February 2027. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

"One Piece" fans, are you excited to dive into Luffy's earliest adventures all over again? And non-fans, might this tempt you to finally check out the franchise? Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at "The One Piece," then drop a comment with your thoughts below.