Bravo's Lisa Vanderpump Made An Appearance On A Popular Stephen J. Cannell Cop Show
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's reputation preceded her, especially in the early days of the hit Bravo series. One of the best stars of the franchise and one of the best Bravo stars in general, she is glamorous and witty, and has a storied career to match her elegance. Before becoming a successful hospitality entrepreneur alongside her husband, Ken Todd, Vanderpump was an actress — and she even made an appearance on a popular, and quite steamy, cop show from creator Stephen J. Cannell.
The police procedural in question was none other than "Silk Stalkings," a series that followed a set of detectives investigating sexual crimes in Florida, premiered in 1991, and ran for a total of eight seasons. Vanderpump made her one-episode appearance in 1993, in an episode titled "Team Spirit." She played Coleen Osgood, the wife of a man who was murdered. When the audience meets her, she's enjoying a swim as the show's central investigators approach her for questioning.
Vanderpump's 'Silk Stalkings' role came at the end of her acting career
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump did an excellent job making a small supporting part into something with a memorable edge — and it was far from her only guest appearance during the course of her career. In the 1990s, she also had a small episode-long role on "Baywatch Nights." That said, "Silk Stalkings" and "Baywatch Nights" marked the end of her acting career as she began pursuing hospitality work and moved to America with her husband, Ken Todd.
However, she joined the "Real Housewives" franchise in 2010, showing she still wanted the on-screen life. She hasn't performed professionally nearly as much since she made her way to reality TV; In fact, she's only appeared in a few shows since she started taking acting roles again in 2014, and the parts were all fictional versions of herself. Her rise to stardom through the Bravo series paved the way for Vanderpump to return to narrative television in projects like HBO's "The Comeback," where she plays a fictionalized version of herself opposite "Friends" icon Lisa Kudrow.
Vanderpump's small stint on "Silk Stalkings" proved that her acting career, which spanned from the early 1970s to the mid 1990s, could have kept going if she wanted it to. Thankfully for Bravo fans, she went down a different path — but it's fun to look back on what could've been for LVP.