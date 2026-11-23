"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump did an excellent job making a small supporting part into something with a memorable edge — and it was far from her only guest appearance during the course of her career. In the 1990s, she also had a small episode-long role on "Baywatch Nights." That said, "Silk Stalkings" and "Baywatch Nights" marked the end of her acting career as she began pursuing hospitality work and moved to America with her husband, Ken Todd.

However, she joined the "Real Housewives" franchise in 2010, showing she still wanted the on-screen life. She hasn't performed professionally nearly as much since she made her way to reality TV; In fact, she's only appeared in a few shows since she started taking acting roles again in 2014, and the parts were all fictional versions of herself. Her rise to stardom through the Bravo series paved the way for Vanderpump to return to narrative television in projects like HBO's "The Comeback," where she plays a fictionalized version of herself opposite "Friends" icon Lisa Kudrow.

Vanderpump's small stint on "Silk Stalkings" proved that her acting career, which spanned from the early 1970s to the mid 1990s, could have kept going if she wanted it to. Thankfully for Bravo fans, she went down a different path — but it's fun to look back on what could've been for LVP.