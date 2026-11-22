The 1980s was a defining era for sitcoms. "Cheers," "The Facts of Life," and several others from the decade enjoy a legacy that makes them popular even today. Sadly, the decade also had its share of shows that faded from the spotlight. These are not sitcoms that don't hold up, but ones that simply aren't talked about anymore. Some lasted only a few episodes, while others lasted many seasons.

Certainly, while the well-remembered sitcoms of the decade have gone down in history, that doesn't mean the forgotten ones don't also deserve some recognition. Looking back through a decade of comedy television defined by such memorable premises as nighttime legal showdowns and adopted aliens — "Night Court" and "ALF," in those cases – it's easy to overlook the rest.

Like those with longer-lasting legacies, these forgotten sitcoms still deserve a place in the spotlight. Here are five once-beloved sitcoms from the 1980s that, unfortunately, just aren't talked about anymore.