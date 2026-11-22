5 Once-Beloved '80s Sitcoms That Nobody Talks About Anymore
The 1980s was a defining era for sitcoms. "Cheers," "The Facts of Life," and several others from the decade enjoy a legacy that makes them popular even today. Sadly, the decade also had its share of shows that faded from the spotlight. These are not sitcoms that don't hold up, but ones that simply aren't talked about anymore. Some lasted only a few episodes, while others lasted many seasons.
Certainly, while the well-remembered sitcoms of the decade have gone down in history, that doesn't mean the forgotten ones don't also deserve some recognition. Looking back through a decade of comedy television defined by such memorable premises as nighttime legal showdowns and adopted aliens — "Night Court" and "ALF," in those cases – it's easy to overlook the rest.
Like those with longer-lasting legacies, these forgotten sitcoms still deserve a place in the spotlight. Here are five once-beloved sitcoms from the 1980s that, unfortunately, just aren't talked about anymore.
Head of the Class
Despite a brief resurgence around the time of its failed 2021 reboot, "Head of the Class" isn't talked about much these days. Airing on ABC from 1986 to 1991, the show followed the students of the Individualized Honors Program at Millard Fillmore High, as well as their social studies teacher, Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman). In the final season, Charlie was replaced by Billy MacGregor (Billy Connolly).
"Head of the Class" showcased the gifted (and often smart-aleck) students as they awkwardly navigated high school. Charlie, who was also an actor in the series, countered their high-achieving attitudes with his laid-back demeanor, which he used to guide his students through both school and life. With a classroom being the main focus, there were plenty of distinct, humorous personalities that brought their own charm to the show. These include the math-obsessed Arvid Engen (Dan Frischman) and the motorcycle-riding Eric Mardian (Brian Robbins).
Despite doing fairly well with critics and audiences, ABC cancelled "Head of the Class" after five seasons. The network apparently blamed the show for damaging ratings for "Roseanne," which aired after "Head of the Class."
Square Pegs
Years before playing Carrie on "Sex and the City" and its spin-off, Sarah Jessica Parker played awkward high schooler Patty Greene on "Square Pegs." The show centered on Patty and her best friend Lauren Hutchinson (Amy Linker), who frequently tries to fit both of them with the popular clique.
"Square Pegs" failed to secure high ratings during its 20-episode airing, but it was well received by critics. The sitcom's similarity in tone to John Hughes' works was noted as a particular highlight. The writers' room was also predominantly female, with most of the episodes being written entirely by women; this was at the insistence of showrunner Anne Beatts.
Sadly, the series only lasted one season before getting axed by the network. While this was attributed to low ratings, there have long been rumors of heavy drug and alcohol abuse on set. At one point, Embassy Television even launched an investigation into the allegations.
Doctor Doctor
Matt Frewer's work in the 1980s is more commonly associated with the trippy sci-fi series "Max Headroom." After his run on that show, however, he had a brief stint as the lead character on "Doctor Doctor."
This CBS series starred Frewer as Dr. Mike Stratford, an eccentric general practitioner at the Northeast Medical Partners clinic in Providence, Rhode Island. Mike's exuberant energy and penchant for pranks was a trademark of the show, as were his other roles as a local television personality and aspiring writer.
"Doctor Doctor" was hit or miss when it came to Frewer's manic comedy style, and the show suffered low ratings — although it also developed something of a cult following among the people who did watch. The chaotic nature of Frewer's character also balanced nicely with his compassionate loyalty to his patients, and the series used this to tackle heavy topics like AIDS and homophobia. The series even won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series two years in a row. Unfortunately, this couldn't save it from cancellation.
Police Squad
It's hard to believe that the "Naked Gun" movie franchise originated as a sitcom on ABC — but that's exactly what "Police Squad" was.
"Police Squad" was conceptualized as a parody of police procedurals, which were popular at the time thanks to the likes of "T.J. Hooker" and "Hill Street Blues." The show starred Leslie Nielsen as the deadpan yet goofy police lieutenant Frank Drebin, the head of the titular division of the LAPD. The slapstick and farcical humor of the film series was present in "Police Squad," and the show was critically acclaimed for its effective use of parody. However, the ratings for the series were low, and the plug was pulled after a mere four episodes.
Tony Thomopoulos, who was president of ABC at the time, gave a suitably bizarre reason for its cancellation. According to the Los Angeles Times, he claimed that audiences had to "pay too much attention" to understand and appreciate the show's jokes.
Frank's Place
When you think of sitcoms from the 1980s, it's hard to imagine any that had a single-camera setup and no laugh track. But that was the format for CBS' fish-out-of-water sitcom "Frank's Place."
The show starred Tim Reid as Frank Parrish, a Boston college professor who inherits his father's restaurant in New Orleans. After his plans to sell the business and return to his life are thwarted by Voodoo-practicing waitress Miss Marie (Frances E. Williams), he finds himself stuck there running it.
The humor was mostly centered on Frank's cultural exposure to the Creole landscape of New Orleans. It also touched on social and racial issues: In one episode, Frank refuses to accept a token invitation to an elite Black men's club after realizing they allow in only light-skinned Creole members. The show's humor and social commentary was not lost on those who watched it; unfortunately, strong reviews and a fair few awards failed to rescue it from poor ratings, and the show was cancelled after 22 episodes.