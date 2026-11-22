Having A-list actors show up on a TV series isn't as shocking as it used to be, but it's still kind of crazy that the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" got movie stars like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to grace the small screen. How did "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan get these big names to sign on to the spin-off, you might ask? In "1923" co-star Timothy Dalton's case, Sheridan got him to come aboard before a script had been written simply by asking Dalton to trust him.

"I called him from a ranch in Wyoming," Sheridan recalled in a conversation with ET on the "1923" premiere red carpet. "He said, 'Taylor, what are you asking me to do? There's no script, there's nothing.' I said, 'You just gotta trust me,' which I guess is not a British thing to do, but he did, and his work is special, and I'm honored to have him a part of it."

Dalton played Donald Whitfield, the main antagonist on "1923," for both seasons of the Paramount+ series. Though the former "James Bond" actor couldn't have known the extent of the character's story when Sheridan called to offer him the role (on account of the scripts not having been written), Whitfield proved to be a formidable foe to Ford's Jacob Dutton. The mining tycoon had his sights set on Paradise Valley and aimed to take it by any means necessary. Dalton, for his part, told ET that Sheridan's shows are "truly remarkable."