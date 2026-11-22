Taylor Sheridan Convinced One 1923 Star To Join The Show Before A Script Was Written
Having A-list actors show up on a TV series isn't as shocking as it used to be, but it's still kind of crazy that the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" got movie stars like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to grace the small screen. How did "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan get these big names to sign on to the spin-off, you might ask? In "1923" co-star Timothy Dalton's case, Sheridan got him to come aboard before a script had been written simply by asking Dalton to trust him.
"I called him from a ranch in Wyoming," Sheridan recalled in a conversation with ET on the "1923" premiere red carpet. "He said, 'Taylor, what are you asking me to do? There's no script, there's nothing.' I said, 'You just gotta trust me,' which I guess is not a British thing to do, but he did, and his work is special, and I'm honored to have him a part of it."
Dalton played Donald Whitfield, the main antagonist on "1923," for both seasons of the Paramount+ series. Though the former "James Bond" actor couldn't have known the extent of the character's story when Sheridan called to offer him the role (on account of the scripts not having been written), Whitfield proved to be a formidable foe to Ford's Jacob Dutton. The mining tycoon had his sights set on Paradise Valley and aimed to take it by any means necessary. Dalton, for his part, told ET that Sheridan's shows are "truly remarkable."
Timothy Dalton wasn't the only 1923 star to sign on without a script
Timothy Dalton was not the only "1923" actor who agreed to do the show without seeing a script. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison Ford explained that he'd joined the "Yellowstone" universe in a similar way. Ford had TV credits early in his career, including two appearances on "Gunsmoke," but hadn't done much television acting at all in the decades prior to "1923." His last two acting TV credits were a 1993 guest spot on "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" and the infamous 1978 "Star Wars Holiday Special." But after COVID, Ford explained he'd been feeling the itch to do different kinds of work. He got an offer to do the Apple TV+ dramedy "Shrinking" and "1923" in quick succession.
"I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script," Ford told THR. (When Ford did see the script for the "Shrinking" pilot, he asked Bill Lawrence if he was "in the next one a lot.") Helen Mirren also signed on to the "1923" cast script unseen. "For the first time in my life, I wasn't given a script. I had no idea what it was going to be," she revealed in a Deadline panel.
Even once the actors were making "1923," they didn't have much access to the scripts. Mirren explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the actors only got scripts for an episode "three or four" weeks before they shoot it. "We don't have much of an idea of where it's going," she said. "That gives it an excitement and a thrill."