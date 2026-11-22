As the mind behind one of the best sci-fi shows of all time – not to mention one of the most progressive — Rod Serling was no stranger to corporate pushback. In one case, this came in the form of a "Twilight Zone" sponsor who simply didn't understand the show. Other occasions were far more insidious, however. These include an incident earlier in Serling's career, when a sponsor watered down a story inspired by the lynching of Emmett Till until its anti-racism message became all but meaningless.

In 1956, Serling wrote a story for "The United States Steel Hour," an anthology series sponsored by U.S. Steel. Titled "Noon on Doomsday," the episode in question is about a prejudiced community that circles the wagon to protect its own in the wake of a killing, much as Mississippi did after the murderers of 14-year-old Till walked free. Serling's initial draft featured a Jewish victim, because he preemptively assumed sponsors and censors would object to the explicit Black-and-white racial allegory.

As it turned out, even that was too provocative; White Citizens Councils in the South threatened a boycott, and U.S. Steel caved. Now, the victim was just some unnamed foreigner, though it was apparently preferred they not be coded as a minority at all. The word "lynch" couldn't be said in the episode, either. The setting was moved to New England, and Coca-Cola bottles were even removed from the set because of the "Southern connotations." Serling later joked, grimly, to Mike Wallace that the powers-that-be would have set it at the North Pole if the costumes hadn't prevented them from doing so.