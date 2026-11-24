5 Ways HBO's Harry Potter Series Could Improve On The Original Quidditch Scenes
"Harry Potter" fans haven't seen a proper on-screen Quidditch match since 2009, which has been far too long. Sure, Quidditch wouldn't make sense as a real game — the mere fact that any match could technically end within the first two minutes (or go on for weeks) would drive both the players and the spectators crazy — but that's irrelevant. Quidditch is perfectly designed to let Harry (now played by Dominic McLaughlin) be the hero of every game.
Quidditch also adds some extra texture to the wizarding world, provides a fun break from the doom and gloom of whatever scheme Voldemort's pulling, and it's used to add some extra stakes to Harry's social life. Harry's relationship to his school bully Draco, to his crush Cho Chang, and to his friend Ron Weasley are all complicated by Quidditch.
That's why it's a shame that the movies never emphasized the sport that much. Among the many mistakes the movies made, the treatment of Quidditch is one of the biggest the upcoming show could address. If the TV show wants to do justice to this delightfully nonsensical game, here are five things it can do differently from the films.
Make it clearer how the Quidditch games affect the House Cup
It's established early on in the books that Hogwarts' Quidditch games aren't just about bragging rights between the Houses. When a House's team wins a game, they win a lot of points towards their House Cup score. This is particularly important in the first novel, as Gryffindor's two Quidditch wins prove instrumental in allowing them to come from behind and take the House championship from Slytherin.
The movies, however, don't establish the connection between the House points and the Quidditch matches. As far as movie-only viewers are concerned, the House Cup comes down entirely to students' behavior and nothing else. While that would probably be the more reasonable system for the school, the system established in the books helps to link the Quidditch subplot with the House Cup subplot, heightening the stakes of the games; including this detail should be a no-brainer for the series.
Show a lot more of the Quidditch World Cup
One of the biggest fan complaints about the movie adaptation of "Goblet of Fire" is the treatment of the Quidditch World Cup. The movie dedicates so much time to the characters arriving at the cup and settling in for the game, but skips over the event itself.
The reasons for this are obvious: the book this film's adapting is the longest (and arguably most convoluted) in the series. The movie had to make tough decisions, and the World Cup is technically not that important to the main plot. (The fourth film is also infamous among Potterheads for cutting the most characters from its source material.) The TV show, however, should have more than enough time to do both the main story and the World Cup justice.
This is the series' biggest chance to show what Quidditch looks like when true professionals, the best of the best, are on the field. In the book, the World Cup effortlessly conveys that this is a real, serious sport where people can go pro. The show has a chance to capture that impression.
Include more of Draco's Quidditch villainy
Although movie-only fans remember well the Harry/Draco Quidditch feud in "Chamber of Secrets," book fans know that Draco's Quidditch-related mayhem goes far beyond his second year. In the third book, Draco mocks Harry constantly for falling off his broom during the game against Hufflepuff, and then he and his friends try to pose as dementors to mess with him during Harry's next match.
In the fifth book, Draco successfully goads Harry and George Weasley into attacking him after a Quidditch match, which results in both Harry and George being banned from the sport for the rest of the school year. And in "Half-Blood Prince," Draco's sudden decision to quit the sport outright is one of the biggest tells for Harry that something is different with him.
Draco's dropping of Quidditch is a sign of his switch from engaging in regular childhood bully antics to delving into serious Death Eater scheming; the importance of that sign, however, is lost in the movies.
Show more Quidditch matches in general
Another casualty of the movies' limited run times is just how many Quidditch matches were cut from the movies entirely. Two games were cut from the first film, two games from the second, and three games from the fifth. The games in the sixth movie were included, but significantly condensed.
Not only will including most of these matches make for a more faithful adaptation, but it'll provide an opportunity to naturally introduce characters that will become important later. Cho Chang (Katie Leung in the movies) and Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), for instance, are both on their Houses' Quidditch teams before they become important in the books or films.
By featuring the cut match against Hufflepuff in the first book, for instance, the show could organically introduce fourth-year Cedric Diggory. And by including the cut match against Ravenclaw in the third book, the show could lay the groundwork for Harry's romance with Cho Chang far more organically than it does in the films. (The books introduce Cho during this match; the movies don't mention her at all until "Goblet of Fire.")
Place more emphasis on the danger of the sport
One understated element missing from the movies is just how dangerous a normal match of Quidditch is. Yes, Harry does get injured quite a bit, but it's always for plot reasons; someone outside the match will be messing with his broom or tampering with a bludger. The movies rarely confront the viewer with the fact that this is an absurdly, irresponsibly dangerous game where death is a legitimate possibility.
While the books also wimp out a bit on this element — somehow, no student dies from Quidditch in these books — there are still plenty of violent incidents that add a sense of stakes to the regular matches. A big one is the near-crash at the World Cup, where Viktor Krum basically tricks Irish seeker Adrian Lynch into crashing into the ground. A seriously injured Lynch has to be taken off the field on a stretcher and cared for by "trained mediwizards."
Moments like these are dark, but help remind the audience that Quidditch is serious business. If the show wants to include as many Quidditch matches as the books and make them all feel meaningful, it's important that it's willing to show at least a few players get really beaten up by the game.
The "Harry Potter" series premieres on HBO on December 25, 2026, and will air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for the next seven weeks.