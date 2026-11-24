"Harry Potter" fans haven't seen a proper on-screen Quidditch match since 2009, which has been far too long. Sure, Quidditch wouldn't make sense as a real game — the mere fact that any match could technically end within the first two minutes (or go on for weeks) would drive both the players and the spectators crazy — but that's irrelevant. Quidditch is perfectly designed to let Harry (now played by Dominic McLaughlin) be the hero of every game.

Quidditch also adds some extra texture to the wizarding world, provides a fun break from the doom and gloom of whatever scheme Voldemort's pulling, and it's used to add some extra stakes to Harry's social life. Harry's relationship to his school bully Draco, to his crush Cho Chang, and to his friend Ron Weasley are all complicated by Quidditch.

That's why it's a shame that the movies never emphasized the sport that much. Among the many mistakes the movies made, the treatment of Quidditch is one of the biggest the upcoming show could address. If the TV show wants to do justice to this delightfully nonsensical game, here are five things it can do differently from the films.