15 Smallville Episodes To Skip On A Rewatch
Whether you're relieved or concerned about the potential new direction of the DC Universe on screen, there's hardly a better time to revisit the nostalgic heroism of "Smallville." It's been 25 years since the Superman teen drama premiered on The WB, and Man of Steel fans still regard some aspects of it as exemplary within the character's broader on-screen adaptations. Other aspects are... less than super.
As we said in our ranking of every live-action DC Comics TV show, "Smallville" is (for better and for worse) very much a product of its time. Predating the Arrowverse, it's incredibly hesitant (and in many cases unable) to take advantage of DC lore, and thus winds up asking original and often forgettable characters to do some superhuman narrative work. Often, these OCs are the freaks-of-the-week (or monsters-of-the-week) that unfortunately anchor the show's episodic structure (another byproduct of when it was made). It also traffics in some cringe-worthy sci-fi tropes that are a bit hard to watch now.
We combed through all 217 episodes of "Smallville" to find the 15 you can easily skip without missing too much of the plot. We'd like to emphasize that this list is only intended for readers who have already seen the show – major spoilers follow.
Cool (Season 1, Episode 5)
"Smallville" began its origin story as a straightforward monster-of-the-week action drama, with significant overarching threads woven into the subplots of each episode. Even when the main plot doesn't affect the status quo, there is usually something worth hanging on to. Not so for episodes like "Cool."
The episode follows one of Clark's (Tom Welling) popular classmates, who falls into a frozen pond contaminated by kryptonite. When he emerges, he has an insatiable hunger to absorb human heat. He eventually targets Chloe (Allison Mack), nearly kills Clark, and then gets tossed to an uncertain fate into that same frozen pond. In short, it follows the same plot beats as 90% of the freak-of-the-week "Smallville" episodes.
The major difference is that nothing meaningful to a "Smallville" rewatcher happens elsewhere. It explores Clark's unspoken affections for Lana (Kristin Kreuk) and his burgeoning friendship with Lex (Michael Rosenbaum), as well as the tension between Lex and Clark's parents. Narratively, nothing novel is introduced into any of these storylines or relationships.
Drone (Season 1, Episode 18)
First "Smallville," then "Supernatural" – what was up with The WB's weird fear of killer bugs back in the day? Like the predictably titled Season 1 episode of the latter series, the "Smallville" episode "Drone" is a narratively isolated low point that can be easily skipped during a rewatch. In the midst of elections for class president at Smallville High School, an obsessive candidate named Sasha ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum Shonda Farr) uses her kryptonite-powered control over bees to eliminate the competition. The bees eventually turn on Sasha (for... reasons), and Clark saves her by blowing up a shed with both of them still inside.
It's the silliest episode of Season 1, which might be fun if the villain had been given stronger characterization. The character returns in the Season 7 episode "Cure," but there's enough exposition provided to catch returning viewers up to speed. Elsewhere, the subplot involving Lex and an adversarial investigative reporter (Marguerite Moreau) is handled unspectacularly, and only resurfaces as an offhand reference two episodes later. The student body elections are never referenced again, as Clark ultimately loses to another student.
Visitor (Season 2, Episode 18)
"Visitor" is a gut punch of an episode masquerading as an Amblin homage. When another one of Clark's classmates, Cyrus (Jer Adrianne Lelliott), claims to be an alien, Clark is forced to choose between believing something impossible and accepting he's truly alone (a dilemma that already lacks its original emotional impact for fans who have already seen all of "Smallville"). Despite Cyrus exhibiting some genuine supernatural gifts courtesy of kryptonite, Clark eventually realizes he's not actually a fellow traveler — Cyrus is incapacitated by a complete mental breakdown at the end of the episode.
The whole hour is needlessly depressing without being genuinely emotionally compelling. A troubled, bullied kid winds up catatonic in a hospital and is never seen again. As for Clark, this is an incredibly passive installment for him. Returning fans already know Clark is destined to meet Kryptonians in Season 5, so there's less to engage with here. There is a significant story beat at the end of the episode between Lex and his girlfriend, Helen (Emmanuelle Vaugier), in which he lets her in on his investigation into the Kents.
Magnetic (Season 3, Episode 7)
"Smallville" has a weird recurring habit of A) having its freaks-of-the-week be motivated in large part by lust, and B) giving them superpowers that fuel that motivation in direct, often uncomfortable ways. "Cool" is already an example of that — the villain's need to "get warm" is satisfied by him luring girls into intimately vulnerable situations. Things get even weirder in "Magnetic."
Working at a carnival, Seth (Kevin Zegers) gets a piece of kryptonite jammed into his forehead — which, when activated, gives him the power to romantically manipulate anyone he touches. And, also, magnet powers. (The meteor rock gave with both hands that day.) Of course, Seth uses these powers to put his crush, Lana, under his control, which also allows the show to stir up some fresh and beautifully temporary tension between her and Clark. It's all fairly predictable, except maybe the part where Lana ends up in jail.
It's an episode so ridiculous that you probably don't remember it kicks off the unlikely team-up between Lex and Chloe. True to form, the episode builds up to that twist late into the B-plot.
Truth (Season 3, Episode 18)
"Smallville" has plenty of episodes where Clark's normal friends get powers for a single episode. Usually, they bend the show's credibility and are necessarily self-contained to avoid upsetting the status quo. Of this kind of episode, "Truth" is arguably the most narratively impactful — which also makes it worse in some ways than its peers.
In this episode, aspiring journalist Chloe gains the power to compel people to tell the truth (after getting hit with kryptonite gas in a LuthorCorp facility). The gas also seems to alter her personality, making her more aggressive than usual. This has "serious" (read: contained to this episode) consequences for her personal life, but does allow her to get a piece of damning truth from Lionel Luthor (John Glover) — who admits, on tape, that he had his own parents murdered for the life insurance policy. Clark heals Chloe just before she's able to find out who he truly is.
What's frustrating is that Chloe's most meaningful victories of the season are tainted by a weird one-off power that's gone by the end of the episode. It cheapens her character and feels like too easy a way to progress her relationship with Pete (Sam Jones III) and her investigation into Lionel.
Devoted (Season 4, Episode 4)
Speaking of "Supernatural," Jensen Ackles was nearly Clark Kent before he was Dean Winchester. He eventually got to be a star player in Season 4 after losing the job to Tom Welling, but neither of them could save what is arguably the show's worst season overall. There are several episodes worth sparing yourself from the second time around, the first of which is "Devoted." If you couldn't guess by the title, it's yet another episode where kryptonite is creepily used as a love potion on one of the women in the cast.
In this case, Chloe becomes "devoted" to Clark after drinking special green Gatorade infused with meteor rock. The cheerleaders had been using the drink to control their boyfriends on the football team, but also just kinda left it out for anyone else to drink, including Chloe and Ackles' Jason Teague. You'd think at this point all of Smallville, in particular Clark, would be aware and worried when someone around them starts behaving this way. But, no — the episode follows the same beats as "Magnetic" and similar episodes, with Clark being visibly oblivious until the afflicted victim starts committing literal crimes. You've seen it once, you've seen them all, and you certainly don't need to see it again just to see Lex apologize to Clark.
Spirit (Season 4, Episode 18)
Season 4 revives the trope yet again in "Spirit." It's time for prom at Smallville High School, and the show apparently couldn't pass up the opportunity to manufacture relationship drama by — surprise, surprise — having the women in the cast act romantically against their will.
After crashing her car into kryptonite, scorned would-be prom queen Dawn (Beatrice Rosen) returns as a ghostly spirit that can possess the body of anyone in Smallville. She eventually takes over Lana and attempts to ask Clark to the dance in her body, hoping to live out her dreams of royalty by any means necessary. Though Clark and Lana both come to their senses in time, Clark is still dragged to the dance reluctantly by a possessed Lois Lane (Erica Durance).
This is the Olympics of the show's forced romance trope, running the same beats multiple times in a single hour. Clark and Lana do share a sweet, genuine dance at the end of the episode, but it doesn't mark the beginning of their long-term relationship (which comes at the beginning of Season 5).
Ageless (Season 4, Episode 20)
Naturally, before Clark and Lana can actually get together, they must go through the baby steps of a budding relationship — which is to say, the literal baby steps of raising a child. After they find an abandoned newborn boy in a crater on the side of the road, the two high schoolers pick him up and incredibly decide to take responsibility for him. They soon discover that he ages in rapid bursts thanks to the influence of kryptonite and will need a bone marrow transplant from one of his estranged parents to survive.
Like "Visitor," this is a self-contained, short-story episode that confuses tragedy with thematic depth. It is also a pretty obvious and heavy-handed allegory for teen pregnancy — by the time you hit Season 4 in your "Smallville" rewatch, you'll remember what it was like to wish the show would outgrow its penchant for "Very Special Episodes." For as traumatic as this should've been for Clark and-slash-or at the very least Lana, the kid never gets talked about after the fact.
Thirst (Season 5, Episode 5)
"Smallville" Season 5 is a marked improvement on its predecessor, but still delivers the consensus worst episode of the series. It's now Lana's turn to miraculously obtain personality-altering superpowers, here in the form of... real vampires? These creatures of the night actually have a robust history in DC Comics lore and could have been a solid choice of antagonist for the show's Halloween episode.
It's a ludicrously charged and salacious installment that stands out as possibly the worst example of the show's cringe-inducing power fantasies. Trying to enroll at Met U after on-campus housing has already filled up, Lana impulsively joins a vampire sorority that converts her with a kiss. She spends the rest of the hour playing a cartoonishly angry and sexed-up version of the character that is erased by the end credits. The spooky episode is serviceable for a laugh on Halloween – you'll want to steer clear every other day of the year. The big moments are Chloe's internship at the Daily Planet (impossibly obtained by reporting on vampires) and the first hint that Milton Fine (James Marsters) is Brainiac.
Tomb (Season 5, Episode 14)
"Tomb" isn't nearly as disliked as "Thirst." It does have a bad reputation, partially due to the fact that, as episodes were airing live, it cut into the story in the immediate aftermath of several major crises (including the death of Clark's father). It's pace-control filler, and one that's made even less compelling by recycling the possession trope from the previous season's "Spirit." Fortunately, it's less gross.
Chloe is possessed once more, this time by the spirit of a girl who was murdered in Smallville. She uses Chloe's body to avenge her own death. It makes valiant strides to explore Chloe's mental health anxieties and her relationship with her mother, both of which come back in later episodes. This is also the episode where Martha (Annette O'Toole) considers joining the state senate after Jonathan's passing. Neither plot point is so thrilling or pivotal that "Smallville" fans need to rewatch this so-so episode just to relive them.
Subterranean (Season 6, Episode 9)
"Subterranean" has exactly one moment where it's right on the line between watch and skip, despite it competing with "Thirst" for worst episode of the series. The episode sports an admirable premise that treks down a well-worn path — Clark Kent, himself an undocumented immigrant, finds himself on the opposite side of the law when it comes to defending undocumented immigrants from Earth. They are depicted as underpaid workers whose labor is exploited by the evil tunneling farmer Jed McNally (John Novak).
The social commentary has its heart in the right place, but steps too far outside of the show's comfort zone in places. Some viewers may also find it relies on stereotypes about the very communities it's advocating for. It has that same "Very Special Episode" feel to it that makes a "Smallville" episode age, similar to "Ageless." The episode's one great moment is the final scene, through which we learn that Lex has started running a metahuman prison (crucially, the scene is scored to AFI's "Prelude 12/21" — we're pretty sure the kids call it "aura farming").
Hero (Season 7, Episode 13)
Season 7 was another rough year for "Smallville" fans. Lex's descent toward supervillainy competes for time with the arrival of Kara Zor-El (Laura Vandervoort), but nonetheless keeps the story moving toward the show's endgame. Before getting into the final act of the season, however, "Smallville" takes a pause to catch up with Pete Ross three-ish seasons after his departure — after a few years of working for OneRepublic (yes, the band), he's finally ready for his personality-altering superpowers (brought to us by Stride gum!).
Pete's product-placement power hour is a real stretch in many ways, most of all testing the elasticity of the audience's patience for an only occasionally interesting season. If you're rewatching "Smallville," chances are you're trying to get through the necessary beats of Season 7 as fast as possible so that you can enjoy Michael Rosenbaum's final scenes as Lex toward the end of it. The only things you miss by skipping "Hero" are Pete's return (he never comes back afterward) and Kara asking to stay with Lex.
Instinct (Season 8, Episode 4)
This is another oddly violent and romantically charged "Smallville" episode, though it at least serves as an homage to a classic Superman story. (It had already been done better in "Superman: The Animated Series," but we'll give "Smallville" points for effort here.) Maxima (Charlotte Sullivan), an alien queen in search of a worthy mate, arrives on Earth looking for the Kryptonian who can survive her deadly kiss. She nearly gets Clark under her spell until he remembers his feelings for Lois.
That's primarily what this story has been remixed for — an opportunity to turn the subtext of Lois and Clark's "will they, won't they" into text. It's not as out of the blue as Chloe solving a problem with super-truth powers, but the episode is too grating to notice the difference. Maxima's entitlement makes her an annoying villain with shallow motivations. Clark and Chloe have one nice, notable moment where she reconciles her past feelings for Clark and asks him to give her away at her wedding to Jimmy (Aaron Ashmore). It's cute, but not worth watching for.
Warrior (Season 9, Episode 12)
We're in the homestretch of your rewatch now — and, fortunately, the later-season episodes are all either narratively relevant throughout or genuinely decent. "Warrior" is the most isolated Season 9 installment, yet there still might be a "Smallville" fan who decides to give this a rewatch anyway because it's the best-remembered of any episode on this list.
Serinda Swan's Zatanna returns to help investigate the theft of a rare comic that bears a curse from her father, Zatara. (The comic being "Warrior Angel" is a bittersweet callback to the absent Lex Luthor.) Because "Smallville" can't help itself, it does force Erica Durance's Lois into a "comedically" skimpy Amazonian costume (a fun Wonder Woman Easter egg?) and have Zatanna magically seduce Clark in the middle of an investigation (a not-so-fun Justice Society HR violation).
Apart from these moments, the episode is a fun, lighthearted Comic-Con romp that doesn't impact the series much. It serves as a breather after the "Absolute Justice" two-parter, but can be skipped by less patient viewers.
Harvest (Season 10, Episode 6)
"Harvest" is such a disappointment because, frankly, the final season of a show as beloved as "Smallville" shouldn't waste time on meandering stories like this. Seeking sanctuary (and a story), Lois is kidnapped as a human sacrifice by a rural cult. They are enhanced by blue kryptonite, robbing Clark of his powers.
It's an attempt at Halloween redemption for "Smallville" that is both less offensive and less entertaining than "Thirst." At least the previous episode was campy enough to elicit a laugh or two. "Harvest" is dreadfully committed to its small-town-horror vibe — which, as you might've noticed, was already the underlying tone of the show's earliest monster-of-the-week episodes. Reviving this tone and formula at this point in the series is at best nostalgic, harkening back to the kind of kryptonite problems Clark faced constantly in his hometown. For most, it'll read as a rather dull regression.
By Season 10, you've already gone through enough episodic character work. Clark committing to Lois physically might've been a game-changing moment in 2010 — even then, it's a footnote attached to a skippable episode en route to the series' climax.