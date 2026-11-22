Whether you're relieved or concerned about the potential new direction of the DC Universe on screen, there's hardly a better time to revisit the nostalgic heroism of "Smallville." It's been 25 years since the Superman teen drama premiered on The WB, and Man of Steel fans still regard some aspects of it as exemplary within the character's broader on-screen adaptations. Other aspects are... less than super.

As we said in our ranking of every live-action DC Comics TV show, "Smallville" is (for better and for worse) very much a product of its time. Predating the Arrowverse, it's incredibly hesitant (and in many cases unable) to take advantage of DC lore, and thus winds up asking original and often forgettable characters to do some superhuman narrative work. Often, these OCs are the freaks-of-the-week (or monsters-of-the-week) that unfortunately anchor the show's episodic structure (another byproduct of when it was made). It also traffics in some cringe-worthy sci-fi tropes that are a bit hard to watch now.

We combed through all 217 episodes of "Smallville" to find the 15 you can easily skip without missing too much of the plot. We'd like to emphasize that this list is only intended for readers who have already seen the show – major spoilers follow.