Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale: Who Broke Up? Who Got Caught? And Who Went Down? (Grade It!)
It was a night of ups and downs on Thursday's fall finale of "Grey's Anatomy," which begins with the hospital's number of patients going significantly up... and ends with one of its doctors going down.
An influx of patients from a nearby hospital has everyone's emotions running high, even before the episode begins, so you can imagine how well Simone — who just lost a patient moments earlier — reacts to Wes blindsiding her with a break-up. Well, "blind-sided" might be a stretch, considering she did admit to having an affair last week. Still, it feels like neither the time nor the place to be having this discussion.
Naturally, Simone's frustration carries over to her work, causing her to be extremely short with Dani while they assist Ben with a delicate surgery. Dani eventually coaxes the story out of Simone, and she encourages her not to give up: "If you want Bryant back, you have to fight for him!" But Simone's love life becomes the least of anyone's concerns when the patient's brain begins to swell while Ben is out of the room, forcing Simone to perform her first-ever emergency craniectomy to relieve the pressure.
It turns out to be a life-changing operation for Simone, who later tells Wes that she's never felt more alive than when she was cutting into a man's skull. She realizes that she wants to chase that feeling, and maybe focusing on their individual careers right now really is a better idea than pursuing a relationship. Then, out of absolutely nowhere, Wes collapses to the floor, complaining that he can't feel his legs.
We aren't doctors, but a Google search confirms our suspicion that Wes' sudden paralysis could be a side effect of him contracting measles last week. We won't get an on-screen update about his condition until "Grey's Anatomy" returns on Thursday, January 7, 2027, so remember to keep Wes in your thoughts this holiday season.
Amelia confronts Link about his addiction, drama ensues
Amelia has had it with Link. Capital "H," capital "I," capital everything. The doctors first butt heads while working together on a gold medalist figure skater with a herniated disc. Amelia advocates for surgery, while Link suggests pushing through the pain with medication and physical therapy. Doctors have differing opinions all the time, but something feels particularly contentious — and personal — about this one.
Remembering the time she saw Link refill a prescription he allegedly no longer needs, Amelia brings her suspicions to Toni, who doesn't think there's enough reason to blow any whistles just yet. But when the skater's disc pushes on her spinal cord, surgery becomes the only option, and Link's strange behavior — including dilated pupils and a shaky hand — sends Amelia into a rage. This show hasn't given us a good "get the hell out of my OR!" in a minute, and that's always fun.
Then come the real fireworks: Amelia confronts Link about his obvious addiction, admitting to going through his pharmacy records, which has him seeing red. Right on cue, in walks Jo, who's understandably confused by all the shouting. "You two need to talk," Amelia says as she leaves the room. (Wait, are we really not going to see them have this conversation? Boo.)
Elsewhere on Grey's Anatomy Season 23, Episode 6...
- The fall finale begins well for Jules and Winston, who casually swap their first "I love you"s during a stolen moment in a hospital stairwell. She even suggests telling HR about their relationship, which is an entire step in itself. Unfortunately, things go south shortly after that. One of Jules' patients suddenly takes a turn for the worse, despite Jules previously clearing her. And because Winston shared his own thoughts on the patient during a private chat with Jules, he also gets a tongue-lashing from Bailey for weighing in on someone else's case. It sounds like Jules and Winston may finally need to have that talk they've been putting off.
- When Kwan hears that a little girl's mother is less concerned with her daughter's stomach pains than she is about her daughter's upcoming orchestra audition, he goes off on her, clearly triggered by his own heartless father's recent visit. When the girl's symptoms are confirmed, her mother breaks down and apologizes for not taking her more seriously, and Jo explains to Kwan that parents are human too. Just then, we see Kwan checking his e-mail, which reveals that he's a bone marrow match for his father. But what will he do? Decisions, decisions.
- Do we dare to imagine Grey Sloan Memorial without Dr. Richard Webber? Because that man is officially over Seth and the entire Olympic floor. After being told for an hour that no overflow patients could be brought to the VIP wing, he finally snaps and defies Catherine's sugar daddy. Seth and Catherine are both furious, but Richard couldn't care less. He's tired of being told how to run his hospital, throwing down the gauntlet: "If that's a problem for you, fire me!"
OK, let's talk: Do you also suspect that Wes could be facing potential paralysis from his bout with the measles? Are you glad Link's addiction is finally being exposed? And how do you feel about the latest turn in Jules and Winston's saga? Grade the fall finale in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.