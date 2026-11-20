It was a night of ups and downs on Thursday's fall finale of "Grey's Anatomy," which begins with the hospital's number of patients going significantly up... and ends with one of its doctors going down.

An influx of patients from a nearby hospital has everyone's emotions running high, even before the episode begins, so you can imagine how well Simone — who just lost a patient moments earlier — reacts to Wes blindsiding her with a break-up. Well, "blind-sided" might be a stretch, considering she did admit to having an affair last week. Still, it feels like neither the time nor the place to be having this discussion.

Naturally, Simone's frustration carries over to her work, causing her to be extremely short with Dani while they assist Ben with a delicate surgery. Dani eventually coaxes the story out of Simone, and she encourages her not to give up: "If you want Bryant back, you have to fight for him!" But Simone's love life becomes the least of anyone's concerns when the patient's brain begins to swell while Ben is out of the room, forcing Simone to perform her first-ever emergency craniectomy to relieve the pressure.

It turns out to be a life-changing operation for Simone, who later tells Wes that she's never felt more alive than when she was cutting into a man's skull. She realizes that she wants to chase that feeling, and maybe focusing on their individual careers right now really is a better idea than pursuing a relationship. Then, out of absolutely nowhere, Wes collapses to the floor, complaining that he can't feel his legs.

We aren't doctors, but a Google search confirms our suspicion that Wes' sudden paralysis could be a side effect of him contracting measles last week. We won't get an on-screen update about his condition until "Grey's Anatomy" returns on Thursday, January 7, 2027, so remember to keep Wes in your thoughts this holiday season.