Grey's Anatomy Casts James Wolk As 'Handsome, Arrogant' Troublemaker For Season 23

"Grey's Anatomy" is going Wolk in Season 23. James Wolk ("Watchmen," "Vought Rising") will recur on ABC's long-running medical drama this fall, Deadline reports.

Wolk's character, Seth Norton, is the owner of Olympic Regent Health, "a luxury care medical center where patients pay out of pocket for elevated care." He's formally described as a "handsome, arrogant surgeon-turned-businessman whose focus on the bottom line never wavers."

This presents us with a few questions: What business will Seth have at Grey Sloan Memorial? And with which of its staffers will Seth most likely butt heads? And since this is "Grey's Anatomy" we're talking about, could Seth be anyone's potential love interest? (Come on, it's James Wolk!)

Wolk is reportedly set to appear in at least four episodes, joining an ensemble cast that includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.

"Grey's Anatomy" returns to ABC for Season 23 on Thursday, October 15 at 10/9c, following the Season 10 premiere of "9-1-1" and the Season 2 premiere of "9-1-1: Nashville."