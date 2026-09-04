Grey's Anatomy Casts James Wolk As 'Handsome, Arrogant' Troublemaker For Season 23
"Grey's Anatomy" is going Wolk in Season 23. James Wolk ("Watchmen," "Vought Rising") will recur on ABC's long-running medical drama this fall, Deadline reports.
Wolk's character, Seth Norton, is the owner of Olympic Regent Health, "a luxury care medical center where patients pay out of pocket for elevated care." He's formally described as a "handsome, arrogant surgeon-turned-businessman whose focus on the bottom line never wavers."
This presents us with a few questions: What business will Seth have at Grey Sloan Memorial? And with which of its staffers will Seth most likely butt heads? And since this is "Grey's Anatomy" we're talking about, could Seth be anyone's potential love interest? (Come on, it's James Wolk!)
Wolk is reportedly set to appear in at least four episodes, joining an ensemble cast that includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.
"Grey's Anatomy" returns to ABC for Season 23 on Thursday, October 15 at 10/9c, following the Season 10 premiere of "9-1-1" and the Season 2 premiere of "9-1-1: Nashville."
How did Grey's Anatomy Season 22 end?
It's been nearly four months since "Grey's Anatomy" wrapped Season 22, with more than another month left to wait until the show returns to ABC for Season 23, so here's a quick refresher on where we left off:
Season 22 ended with the departures of longtime cast members Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver as Teddy and Owen; Teddy received a prestigious job offer in Paris, and Owen decided to join her with the kids. In less happy relationship news, Toni finally chose Amelia over Celine... only to find a half-naked Cass in Amelia's apartment upon her arrival.
Other finale developments included Meredith and Nick becoming casually engaged after Nick nearly died in a bridge collapse, Bailey announcing her plan to pursue a master's degree in public health, Richard denying Kwan's request to be rehired, Jo questioning her future in the medical field, Link continuing to deny the pain he's been experiencing ever since the hospital explosion, and the reigniting of Simone's love triangle with Wes and Lucas.
Are you excited to return to Grey Sloan Memorial this fall? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Wolk's casting below.