One Actor From The Body Is Also In Josh Hartnett's Nautical Netflix Monster Series
If you've seen the 2026 psychological teen drama "The Body" on Netflix, you may have noticed a character with a screen presence as impressive as his red beard. Canadian actor Josh Cruddas plays Pastor Caleb, a local religious figure and late father to one of the series protagonists, Lisbeth Anderson (Geena Meszaros). Though he only shows up in five of the show's eight episodes, his presence is one of the driving forces behind Lisbeth's actions.
Cruddas also starred in the Josh Hartnett-led series, "Below," which streamed a month earlier on Netflix. "Below" is a show with Stephen King vibes, centering a remote Newfoundland town where the locals are plagued by a mysterious sea creature. Here, fisherman Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) must protect his family from the fallout of the creature's presence. Cruddas appears in four of the eight episodes, playing a loan shark named Connor Kopecko who's out to collect a debt from Calvin's youngest son, Jay Penney (Rohan Campbell).
Cruddas's portrayal of both characters involve some genre bending of horror, mystery, suspense, and comedy. "I'm a little scaredy pants, so my consumption of [genre] content is quite limited," Cruddas told Popternative in October 2026. "I just bring [myself to each role]. I've noticed that I gotta have a schtick sometimes, [but] I hope I'm doing every character justice. I try to bring new stuff, but also, you're gonna get a ginger with a beard, no matter what."
Josh Cruddas is also an award-winning acting teacher
In addition to "The Body" and "Below," Cruddas has a number of other notable film and TV roles to his name, such as that of Fred Waite in the 2022's true-story Western "Billy the Kid," and Miles Miller in "Revival," another 2025 horror-mystery series that's streaming on Netflix.
Cruddas also makes waves off screen as a decorated coach and teacher in the musical theater space. He has over a decade of coaching experience, which includes a faculty member position at the Musical Arts Academy in Ontario, and he's an in-demand private acting and singing instructor for young kids. He also received a 2019 Best Acting Teacher nomination in the internationally recognized Stagecoach Performing Arts school.
Cruddas has pointed to his theater background and teaching experience as something he's consistently drawn from while acting — not only to make his own screen characters feel distinct, but to help young actors who have aspirations of being in a series one day. "I consider [teaching singing and acting] to be just as rewarding and important as any of the other work I do," he told Close-up in 2019. "I remember how much performing impacted my life for the better as a child and teen, and the people who inspired me. If I can bring even a fraction of that joy to the young folks I teach, I'm happy."