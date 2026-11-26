If you've seen the 2026 psychological teen drama "The Body" on Netflix, you may have noticed a character with a screen presence as impressive as his red beard. Canadian actor Josh Cruddas plays Pastor Caleb, a local religious figure and late father to one of the series protagonists, Lisbeth Anderson (Geena Meszaros). Though he only shows up in five of the show's eight episodes, his presence is one of the driving forces behind Lisbeth's actions.

Cruddas also starred in the Josh Hartnett-led series, "Below," which streamed a month earlier on Netflix. "Below" is a show with Stephen King vibes, centering a remote Newfoundland town where the locals are plagued by a mysterious sea creature. Here, fisherman Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) must protect his family from the fallout of the creature's presence. Cruddas appears in four of the eight episodes, playing a loan shark named Connor Kopecko who's out to collect a debt from Calvin's youngest son, Jay Penney (Rohan Campbell).

Cruddas's portrayal of both characters involve some genre bending of horror, mystery, suspense, and comedy. "I'm a little scaredy pants, so my consumption of [genre] content is quite limited," Cruddas told Popternative in October 2026. "I just bring [myself to each role]. I've noticed that I gotta have a schtick sometimes, [but] I hope I'm doing every character justice. I try to bring new stuff, but also, you're gonna get a ginger with a beard, no matter what."