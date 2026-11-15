There have been Westerns on television for almost as long as there's been television. Early on, series like "Gunsmoke" and "The Lone Ranger" brought big-screen actors to the small screen before the medium had even switched over to color. Simply put, shows that define the Western have been around for nearly a century, and even in recent years, series like "Breaking Bad" and "Justified" have innovated one of TV's most prevalent genres.

Whereas plenty of Western series invent entirely original characters and towns, others harvest their narratives from the real-life history of the American West, both pre-20th century and post-turn of the millennium. Obviously, there's no shortage of great stories to be told about real figures from the Wild West, from Bonnie and Clyde to Davy Crockett, but some of the best Westerns in television history take inspiration from the day-to-day lives of real American people or places.

These 10 shows may take occasional creative liberties or invent fictitious characters and events, but they're also all based in some version of true history. While Western fans may be more accustomed to shows featuring high noon duels, train heists, and ghost towns, these TV shows take a more grounded approach to depicting the reality of life in the great outdoors.