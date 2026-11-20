Though she remains best known for "Charlie's Angels," Farrah Fawcett quit the show after just one season, and her resume is filled with other interesting projects. Her former husband, Lee Majors, was also a massive TV star in the 1970s, and Fawcett collaborated with him on more than one occasion. One of Majors' most popular projects was "The Six Million Dollar Man," one of the best shows of the 1970s.

Majors stars as Steve Austin, an astronaut who is fitted with expensive bionic parts after a near-death experience. Fawcett guest-starred in four episodes of the show, playing three different characters. In the Season 1 episode "Rescue of Athena One," she played Kelly Wood, who is set to become the first female American astronaut to go into space. Steve is tasked with training her. Fawcett returned as Kelly in the Season 4 episode "Nightmare in the Sky," in which she is accused of stealing an airplane during a test flight. Steve comes to her aid and clears her name.

In the Season 2 episode "The Peeping Blonde," Fawcett played the titular character, a reporter named Victoria Webster who discovers Steve's secret and wants to broadcast it to the world. She also starred in the Season 3 episode "The Golden Pharaoh" as Trish Hollander, a chronic gambler and former flame who assists Steve with recovering a stolen artifact. The first episode of "Charlie's Angels" aired just four days before Fawcett's final episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man," launching her to international stardom.