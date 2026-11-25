Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Showrunner Is Disappointed By One Fan-Favorite Episode
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" showrunner Ira Steven Behr struggles with the iconic episode "Trials and Tribble-ations" for the exact reason that so many Trekkies love it and consider it one of the must-watch "Deep Space Nine" episodes.
"Trials and Tribble-ations" aired in the 5th season of "Deep Space Nine," the '90s "Star Trek" series named for a wormhole-adjacent space station that hosts the adventures of its motley crew. The fan-favorite episode sees the inhabitants of Deep Space Nine transported back in time to the era of the "Star Trek" original series. "Star Trek" fans immediately rejoiced upon seeing the DS9 crew inevitably join forces with the crew of the USS Enterprise — and while Ira Steven Behr felt pleased with the episode's positive reception, he also chafed against its nostalgic tone.
"The only thing that bugs me about ["Trials and Tribble-ations"] is that it feeds off the myth of the franchise," Behr revealed in the 2000 reference book "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion." The episode was indeed written as a tribute for the original series' 30th anniversary. It replicated the early "Star Trek" franchise's style by digitally editing the "DS9" actors into footage from the original series' beloved "Star Trek" episode "The Trouble with Tribbles." Behr continued, "The fact that it's so popular saddens me in a way, in the sense that I wish a show that is 'Deep Space Nine' intensive didn't have to lean on the history."
A chance encounter brought Trials and Tribble-ations to life
During the annual Trek Talks telethon in March 2026, Ira Steven Behr said many of the "DS9" team members felt "lukewarm" about making a "Star Trek" homage episode from the get-go, but a "once-in-a-lifetime" coincidence convinced them of the episode's near-cosmic importance. Shortly after the "Deep Space Nine" team had settled on the original series episode that they wanted to honor, they began discussing potential actors from "The Trouble with Tribbles" they could find to appear in "Trials and Tribble-ations" over lunch at an LA pizzeria.
"I said, 'The only person I know who's definitely alive from the guest cast was this guy named Charlie Brill' ... who played Arne Darvin, the Klingon who was now undercover as a human being," Behr shared. He continued, "Then I look over, and standing at the counter ordering a slice of pizza ... is freaking Charlie Brill."
Charlie Brill indeed went on to reprise his role as antagonist Arne Darvin for "Trials and Tribble-ations," adding an undeniable kismet to an episode that went down forever in Trekkie history. And despite the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" showrunner's current feelings about the popularity of "Trials and Tribble-ations," there is no question that his run-in with Brill changed everything about his approach to the episode. Recounting the same story in the 2001 book "The Magic of Tribbles," Behr shared, "From that moment on, we knew that we were on a Mission From God."