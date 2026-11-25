"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" showrunner Ira Steven Behr struggles with the iconic episode "Trials and Tribble-ations" for the exact reason that so many Trekkies love it and consider it one of the must-watch "Deep Space Nine" episodes.

"Trials and Tribble-ations" aired in the 5th season of "Deep Space Nine," the '90s "Star Trek" series named for a wormhole-adjacent space station that hosts the adventures of its motley crew. The fan-favorite episode sees the inhabitants of Deep Space Nine transported back in time to the era of the "Star Trek" original series. "Star Trek" fans immediately rejoiced upon seeing the DS9 crew inevitably join forces with the crew of the USS Enterprise — and while Ira Steven Behr felt pleased with the episode's positive reception, he also chafed against its nostalgic tone.

"The only thing that bugs me about ["Trials and Tribble-ations"] is that it feeds off the myth of the franchise," Behr revealed in the 2000 reference book "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion." The episode was indeed written as a tribute for the original series' 30th anniversary. It replicated the early "Star Trek" franchise's style by digitally editing the "DS9" actors into footage from the original series' beloved "Star Trek" episode "The Trouble with Tribbles." Behr continued, "The fact that it's so popular saddens me in a way, in the sense that I wish a show that is 'Deep Space Nine' intensive didn't have to lean on the history."